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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/tehran-international-airport-to-resume-foreign-flights-on-saturday---reports-1124034849.html
Tehran International Airport to Resume Foreign Flights on Saturday - Reports
Tehran International Airport to Resume Foreign Flights on Saturday - Reports
Sputnik International
Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran will resume foreign flights on April 25, Iranian media reported on Friday.
2026-04-24T14:37+0000
2026-04-24T14:37+0000
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Flights to Istanbul and Muscat will be resumed, the Tasnim news agency reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-hopes-russia-will-soon-resume-work-on-completing-bushehr-npp---ambassador-1124033004.html
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Tehran International Airport to Resume Foreign Flights on Saturday - Reports

14:37 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA Mahan Air passenger plane takes off from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran
A Mahan Air passenger plane takes off from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran will resume foreign flights on April 25, Iranian media reported on Friday.
Flights to Istanbul and Muscat will be resumed, the Tasnim news agency reported.

On April 20, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said that two airports in Tehran, Mehrabad Airport, which is geared more toward domestic flights, and Imam Khomeini Airport, which is designed for international flights, had resumed operations after a ceasefire with the United States.

In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr Plant - Ambassador
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