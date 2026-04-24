Tehran International Airport to Resume Foreign Flights on Saturday - Reports
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA Mahan Air passenger plane takes off from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran will resume foreign flights on April 25, Iranian media reported on Friday.
Flights to Istanbul and Muscat will be resumed, the Tasnim news agency reported.
On April 20, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said that two airports in Tehran, Mehrabad Airport, which is geared more toward domestic flights, and Imam Khomeini Airport, which is designed for international flights, had resumed operations after a ceasefire with the United States.