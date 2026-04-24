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Total of 193 Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Russia's Defense Ministry
Total of 193 Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Russia's Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
A total of 193 Russian soldiers have returned from the Kiev-controlled territory and 193 Ukrainian POWs have been transferred in return to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"On April 24, 193 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 193 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said. The Russian military personnel are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. Then all of them will be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry, the statement said.
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Total of 193 Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Russia's Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 193 Russian soldiers have returned from the Kiev-controlled territory and 193 Ukrainian POWs have been transferred in return to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On April 24, 193 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 193 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said.
The Russian military personnel are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. Then all of them will be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry, the statement said.
"For the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, humanitarian mediation efforts were provided by the United Arab Emirates and the United States," the ministry added.