https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/us-eu-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-on-critical-minerals-strategic-partnership-1124036194.html

US, EU Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals Strategic Partnership

US, EU Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals Strategic Partnership

Sputnik International

The United States and the European Union signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on partnership in critical minerals.

2026-04-24T16:33+0000

2026-04-24T16:33+0000

2026-04-24T16:33+0000

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"We are the largest customers and users of the world [of critical minerals], [we make] sure that these supplies and minerals are available for our users and in ways that are not monopolized in one place or concentrated heavily in one place," US Secretary Marco Rubio said prior to the signing of the Memorandum. Rubio further highlighted that the economic power of the United States and the European Union combined is remarkable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/us-to-develop-critical-mineral-supply-resilience-action-plan-with-eu-japan---ustr-1123591214.html

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