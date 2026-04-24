US, EU Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals Strategic Partnership
© AP Photo / Rick BowmerOre is hauled from the Kennecott's Bingham Canyon Copper Mine Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Herriman, Utah. Rio The Utah copper mining company will begin manufacturing, tellurium, a rare mineral used in solar panels that used to be discarded along with the other mine tailings. The company says it is one of two in the U.S. to produce the tellurium, which is listed as a “critical mineral” by the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and the European Union signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on partnership in critical minerals.
"We are the largest customers and users of the world [of critical minerals], [we make] sure that these supplies and minerals are available for our users and in ways that are not monopolized in one place or concentrated heavily in one place," US Secretary Marco Rubio said prior to the signing of the Memorandum.
Rubio further highlighted that the economic power of the United States and the European Union combined is remarkable.
According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, as of 2024, the US is a key supplier of certain critical minerals to the EU, providing 60 % of the EU’s beryllium supply and 15 % of its borates imports. EU exports of relevant critical minerals to the US, on the other hand, were valued at $8.75 billion in 2022, representing 16.3% of total EU exports of these commodities. Spain is the leading mineral-rich country, with raw materials such as strontium, sepiolite, or fluorspar.