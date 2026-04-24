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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/us-moves-to-strengthen-federal-death-penalty-includes-firing-squad-among-methods---doj-1124036774.html
US Moves to Strengthen Federal Death Penalty, Includes Firing Squad Among Methods - DOJ
US Moves to Strengthen Federal Death Penalty, Includes Firing Squad Among Methods - DOJ
Sputnik International
The United States is moving forward to strengthen federal death penalty, including through streamlining internal processes to expedite executions and introducing additional methods such as as the firing squad.
2026-04-24T16:41+0000
2026-04-24T16:41+0000
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"Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences—clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals," the statement read. Additional manners of execution such as the firing squad are steps critical to deterring the most barbaric crimes, the DOJ added. The Department is also readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump administration.
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US Moves to Strengthen Federal Death Penalty, Includes Firing Squad Among Methods - DOJ

16:41 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jenny KaneThe words Department of Justice are displayed at the FBI field office in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
The words Department of Justice are displayed at the FBI field office in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is moving forward to strengthen federal death penalty, including through streamlining internal processes to expedite executions and introducing additional methods such as as the firing squad.
"Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences—clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals," the statement read.
Additional manners of execution such as the firing squad are steps critical to deterring the most barbaric crimes, the DOJ added.
The Department is also readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump administration.
Ore is hauled from the Kennecott's Bingham Canyon Copper Mine Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Herriman, Utah. Rio The Utah copper mining company will begin manufacturing, tellurium, a rare mineral used in solar panels that used to be discarded along with the other mine tailings. The company says it is one of two in the U.S. to produce the tellurium, which is listed as a “critical mineral” by the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
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