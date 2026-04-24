https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/us-moves-to-strengthen-federal-death-penalty-includes-firing-squad-among-methods---doj-1124036774.html

US Moves to Strengthen Federal Death Penalty, Includes Firing Squad Among Methods - DOJ

US Moves to Strengthen Federal Death Penalty, Includes Firing Squad Among Methods - DOJ

Sputnik International

The United States is moving forward to strengthen federal death penalty, including through streamlining internal processes to expedite executions and introducing additional methods such as as the firing squad.

2026-04-24T16:41+0000

2026-04-24T16:41+0000

2026-04-24T16:41+0000

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"Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences—clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals," the statement read. Additional manners of execution such as the firing squad are steps critical to deterring the most barbaric crimes, the DOJ added. The Department is also readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump administration.

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