https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/us-still-working-on-solving-conflict-in-ukraine---trump-1124032722.html
US Still Working on Solving Conflict in Ukraine - Trump
US Still Working on Solving Conflict in Ukraine - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States is still working on solving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-04-24T03:38+0000
2026-04-24T03:38+0000
2026-04-24T03:38+0000
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President Trump added that he was unaware whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to the G20 Summit in Miami or not, saying that he finds his possible participation "very helpful.""If he came, it would probably be very helpful," Trump told reporters. "I do not know of the invitation," he added.On March 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that trilateral working group meetings on security issues involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine had been put on hold. He said Moscow hoped it was a temporary setback. Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks with the participation of the US. The most recent one took place in Geneva from February 17-18.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/kremlin-hopes-that-kushner-witkoffs-visits-to-russia-on-ukraine-settlement-will-continue-1124026256.html
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US Still Working on Solving Conflict in Ukraine - Trump
The United States is still working on solving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
"We are working on trying to get that one [conflict] solved," Trump told reporters.
President Trump added that he was unaware whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to the G20 Summit in Miami or not, saying that he finds his possible participation "very helpful."
"If he came, it would probably be very helpful," Trump told reporters. "I do not know of the invitation," he added.
On March 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that trilateral working group meetings on security issues involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine had been put on hold. He said Moscow hoped it was a temporary setback.
Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks with the participation of the US. The most recent one took place in Geneva from February 17-18.