International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/us-still-working-on-solving-conflict-in-ukraine---trump-1124032722.html
US Still Working on Solving Conflict in Ukraine - Trump
US Still Working on Solving Conflict in Ukraine - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States is still working on solving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-04-24T03:38+0000
2026-04-24T03:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
donald trump
russia
ukraine
kremlin
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
g20
g20 summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830195_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b83e24e43fe0e078e8706151d859ae9c.jpg
President Trump added that he was unaware whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to the G20 Summit in Miami or not, saying that he finds his possible participation "very helpful.""If he came, it would probably be very helpful," Trump told reporters. "I do not know of the invitation," he added.On March 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that trilateral working group meetings on security issues involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine had been put on hold. He said Moscow hoped it was a temporary setback. Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks with the participation of the US. The most recent one took place in Geneva from February 17-18.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/kremlin-hopes-that-kushner-witkoffs-visits-to-russia-on-ukraine-settlement-will-continue-1124026256.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830195_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9baa569e6eaa78b09e63111b8272ea60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, russia, ukraine, kremlin, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, g20, g20 summit, florida
us, donald trump, russia, ukraine, kremlin, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, g20, g20 summit, florida

US Still Working on Solving Conflict in Ukraine - Trump

03:38 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
The United States is still working on solving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
"We are working on trying to get that one [conflict] solved," Trump told reporters.
President Trump added that he was unaware whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to the G20 Summit in Miami or not, saying that he finds his possible participation "very helpful."
"If he came, it would probably be very helpful," Trump told reporters. "I do not know of the invitation," he added.
US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
World
Kremlin Hopes That Kushner, Witkoff's Visits to Russia on Ukraine Settlement Will Continue
22 April, 15:47 GMT
On March 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that trilateral working group meetings on security issues involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine had been put on hold. He said Moscow hoped it was a temporary setback.
Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks with the participation of the US. The most recent one took place in Geneva from February 17-18.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала