https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/us-would-welcome-serious-european-effort-on-strait-of-hormuz---hegseth-1124035292.html

US Would Welcome 'Serious' European Effort on Strait of Hormuz - Hegseth

US Would Welcome 'Serious' European Effort on Strait of Hormuz - Hegseth

Sputnik International

The United States would welcome a "serious" European effort regarding the Strait of Hormuz instead of "silly" conferences, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Friday.

2026-04-24T15:01+0000

2026-04-24T15:01+0000

2026-04-24T15:01+0000

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Last week, the United Kingdom and France held an international conference on Strait of Hormuz navigation safety. The United States is not counting on Europe, the secretary added. On April 1, US President Donald Trump said that he was strongly considering withdrawing the US from NATO after his allies refused to join the US-Israeli war on Iran. He said he no longer saw Europe as a reliable defense partner after the Europeans rejected his call to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. Twelve days later, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. The US maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Iran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-provided-exceptions-for-russia-other-countries-in-hormuz-strait-tariffs---ambassador-1124033331.html

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peter hegseth, strait of hormuz, iran, nato