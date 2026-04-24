https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/who-can-challenge-wests-blackmail-and-global-finance-control-1124037057.html
Who Can Challenge West's Blackmail and Global Finance Control?
Who Can Challenge West's Blackmail and Global Finance Control?
Sputnik International
Freezing other nations’ assets and using them as leverage has long been a trademark negotiation tactic of the West, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, tells Sputnik.
2026-04-24T18:48+0000
2026-04-24T18:48+0000
2026-04-24T18:48+0000
analysis
russia
european union (eu)
brics
us
finances
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While the chief depositories remain in the West, and the US dollar is still the world’s main reserve currency, the West will maintain control of the global financial infrastructure.“The West will even use sovereign funds of foreign countries as leverage and instruments of blackmail against these very countries,” Suslov says.Euroclear Grand TheftThe EU’s seizure of the profits from Russian sovereign assets held by the Euroclear bank is piracy, a violation of international law and outright robbery, committed under the pretext of a conflict with Russia, Suslov notes.The EU refrained from stealing the assets themselves only out of fear that other countries – Arab monarchies, China and developing nations – would pull their investments from Europe, which would bankrupt Euroclear and deal a major blow to the EU and Eurozone.The AlternativeToday, BRICS emerges as the main alternative to Western financial domination, as it challenges the foundation of West’s neocolonialism and its hold on the global economy.BRICS, argues Suslov, serves as the engine of the multipolar world and the creation of a fairer global control system that will take interests of the developing nations into account.The bloc helps create a new system of financial and trade relations that is independent of the West, and once this system is complete, Western hegemony and control of the global finances will come to an end.Reign of Western Powers’ Mafia in Global Financial Needs to EndThe West’s habit of freezing a country’s assets and using them as leverage to obtain concessions from that country is similar to the tactics employed by organized crime groups, veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik.Using such frozen assets to fund proxy wars, however, is hardly a sustainable approach as other nations simply lose trust in the currencies of the countries that do the freezing, such as US dollar and euro.As it becomes clear that means of settlement other than the G7 fiat currencies are required to avoid this trap, BRICS members and other nations come up with different solutions such as BRICS Pay, CIPS and CBDCs, as well as cryptocurrency and stablecoins.“The challenge is actually quite simple, as we all shall see which settlement mechanisms are in demand and which are not as time moves forward,” concludes Goncharoff.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/ukraine-given-43bln-in-proceeds-from-russian-assets-frozen-by-g7-since-2024---estimates-1123706406.html
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russia, european union (eu), brics, us, finances
russia, european union (eu), brics, us, finances
Who Can Challenge West's Blackmail and Global Finance Control?
Freezing other nations’ assets and using them as leverage has long been a trademark negotiation tactic of the West, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, tells Sputnik.
While the chief depositories remain in the West, and the US dollar is still the world’s main reserve currency, the West will maintain control of the global financial infrastructure.
“The West will even use sovereign funds of foreign countries as leverage and instruments of blackmail against these very countries,” Suslov says.
The EU’s seizure of the profits from Russian sovereign assets held by the Euroclear bank is piracy, a violation of international law and outright robbery, committed under the pretext of a conflict with Russia, Suslov notes.
The EU refrained from stealing the assets themselves only out of fear that other countries – Arab monarchies, China and developing nations – would pull their investments from Europe, which would bankrupt Euroclear and deal a major blow to the EU and Eurozone.
Today, BRICS emerges as the main alternative to Western financial domination, as it challenges the foundation of West’s neocolonialism and its hold on the global economy.
BRICS, argues Suslov, serves as the engine of the multipolar world and the creation of a fairer global control system that will take interests of the developing nations into account.
The bloc helps create a new system of financial and trade relations that is independent of the West, and once this system is complete, Western hegemony and control of the global finances will come to an end.
Reign of Western Powers’ Mafia in Global Financial Needs to End
The West’s habit of freezing a country’s assets and using them as leverage to obtain concessions from that country is similar to the tactics employed by organized crime groups, veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik.
“Negotiation in its true sense is now an anathema, as is the dignity associated with diplomacy. Today is a waiting game to hear the latest daily version of offers that should ideally be refused,” he notes.
Using such frozen assets to fund proxy wars, however, is hardly a sustainable approach as other nations simply lose trust in the currencies of the countries that do the freezing, such as US dollar and euro.
“It is quite apparent that much of the fiat world has been borrowing massively to live beyond its means and has grown used to the endless borrowing cycle, which now sovereign lenders clearly see as simply self-defeating, driven by a disregard of international law and, in several cases, constitutional laws as well,” Goncharoff adds.
As it becomes clear that means of settlement other than the G7 fiat currencies are required to avoid this trap, BRICS members and other nations come up with different solutions such as BRICS Pay, CIPS and CBDCs, as well as cryptocurrency and stablecoins.
“The challenge is actually quite simple, as we all shall see which settlement mechanisms are in demand and which are not as time moves forward,” concludes Goncharoff.