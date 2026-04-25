https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/ceasefire-in-name-only-idf-strikes-lebanon-after-200-violations-1124038992.html

Ceasefire in Name Only: IDF Strikes Lebanon After 200+ Violations

Ceasefire in Name Only: IDF Strikes Lebanon After 200+ Violations

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck armed rocket launchers belonging to the Hezbollah movement in three areas of southern Lebanon.

2026-04-25T09:44+0000

2026-04-25T09:44+0000

2026-04-25T09:44+0000

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"Overnight, the IDF struck Hezbollah rocket launchers that were loaded and ready for launch in the areas of Deir El Zahrani, Reman, and Al-Saamiya in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line," the IDF said on Telegram. These installations posed an immediate threat to the IDF soldiers and the Israeli civilian population, the military added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/targeting-journalists-became-israels-established-approach--lebanons-pm-1124027523.html

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