https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/ceasefire-in-name-only-idf-strikes-lebanon-after-200-violations-1124038992.html
Ceasefire in Name Only: IDF Strikes Lebanon After 200+ Violations
Ceasefire in Name Only: IDF Strikes Lebanon After 200+ Violations
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck armed rocket launchers belonging to the Hezbollah movement in three areas of southern Lebanon.
2026-04-25T09:44+0000
2026-04-25T09:44+0000
2026-04-25T09:44+0000
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"Overnight, the IDF struck Hezbollah rocket launchers that were loaded and ready for launch in the areas of Deir El Zahrani, Reman, and Al-Saamiya in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line," the IDF said on Telegram. These installations posed an immediate threat to the IDF soldiers and the Israeli civilian population, the military added.
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Ceasefire in Name Only: IDF Strikes Lebanon After 200+ Violations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck armed rocket launchers belonging to the Hezbollah movement in three areas of southern Lebanon.
"Overnight, the IDF struck Hezbollah rocket launchers that were loaded and ready for launch in the areas of Deir El Zahrani, Reman, and Al-Saamiya in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line," the IDF said on Telegram.
These installations posed an immediate threat to the IDF soldiers and the Israeli civilian population, the military added.
The ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel officially took effect on April 16. Israel, as Hezbollah previously stated, violated the ceasefire more than 200 times, using combat aircraft, drones, and artillery, as well as bombing homes in Lebanese settlements. Hezbollah, for its part, announced on Tuesday its first military operation since the ceasefire began in response to Israeli violations.