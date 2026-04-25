https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/china-will-take-measures-to-protect-companies-amid-us-export-control-measures---ministry-1124039776.html

China Will Take Measures to Protect Companies Amid US Export Control Measures - Ministry

China Will Take Measures to Protect Companies Amid US Export Control Measures - Ministry

Sputnik International

China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of its companies in response to US approval of a new export control bill, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

2026-04-25T13:03+0000

2026-04-25T13:03+0000

2026-04-25T13:03+0000

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"China has taken note of the situation. Beijing consistently opposes any generalization of national security or abuse of export controls," the ministry said in a statement.If the bill ultimately becomes law, it will seriously undermine the international trade and economic order and significantly disrupt the stability of global semiconductor production and supply chains, the statement added. China will closely monitor the legislative process and carefully assess its impact on the country's interests, and will take firm and necessary measures to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/saudis-looking-to-china-pakistan--turkiye-for-security-as-trust-in-us-erodes---expert-1124026117.html

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