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China Will Take Measures to Protect Companies Amid US Export Control Measures - Ministry
China Will Take Measures to Protect Companies Amid US Export Control Measures - Ministry
Sputnik International
China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of its companies in response to US approval of a new export control bill, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.
2026-04-25T13:03+0000
2026-04-25T13:03+0000
2026-04-25T13:03+0000
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"China has taken note of the situation. Beijing consistently opposes any generalization of national security or abuse of export controls," the ministry said in a statement.If the bill ultimately becomes law, it will seriously undermine the international trade and economic order and significantly disrupt the stability of global semiconductor production and supply chains, the statement added. China will closely monitor the legislative process and carefully assess its impact on the country's interests, and will take firm and necessary measures to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement read.
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China Will Take Measures to Protect Companies Amid US Export Control Measures - Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of its companies in response to US approval of a new export control bill, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.
"China has taken note of the situation. Beijing consistently opposes any generalization of national security or abuse of export controls," the ministry said in a statement.
A US House of Representatives committee has previously approved the MATCH Act and other export control measures. The bill is aimed at tightening restrictions on chipmaking equipment and increasing pressure on foreign companies supplying Chinese semiconductor producers.
If the bill ultimately becomes law, it will seriously undermine the international trade and economic order and significantly disrupt the stability of global semiconductor production and supply chains, the statement added.
China will closely monitor the legislative process and carefully assess its impact on the country's interests, and will take firm and necessary measures to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement read.