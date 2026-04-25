https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/egypt-becomes-security-oasis-in-middle-east---president-1124039917.html
Egypt Becomes Security Oasis in Middle East - President
Egypt Becomes Security Oasis in Middle East - President
Sputnik International
Egypt has managed to become a security oasis in the Middle East despite serious challenges, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday.
2026-04-25T13:06+0000
2026-04-25T13:06+0000
2026-04-25T13:06+0000
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"Egypt chose the path of development and construction, despite serious challenges over the past decade. Egypt has managed to overcome crisis after crisis and maintain stability, becoming a security oasis in the Middle East," the president said in a video address marking the 44th anniversary of Sinai Liberation. The Egyptian leader specifically added that the Suez Canal lost approximately $10 billion due to attacks on vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that began in late 2023. Hani Suleiman, secretary of the hotel chamber at the Tourism Chamber Union in South Sinai province, told Sputnik that hotel occupancy in Sharm el-Sheikh currently exceeds 80%. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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Egypt Becomes Security Oasis in Middle East - President
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt has managed to become a security oasis in the Middle East despite serious challenges, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday.
"Egypt chose the path of development and construction, despite serious challenges over the past decade. Egypt has managed to overcome crisis after crisis and maintain stability, becoming a security oasis in the Middle East," the president said in a video address marking the 44th anniversary of Sinai Liberation.
The Egyptian leader specifically added that the Suez Canal lost approximately $10 billion due to attacks on vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that began in late 2023.
"The Middle East region is going through complex and fateful times. Egypt believes that the best path for the future of this region lies not in occupation, destruction, and bloodshed, but in cooperation and peace to achieve stability," he said.
Hani Suleiman, secretary of the hotel chamber at the Tourism Chamber Union in South Sinai province, told Sputnik that hotel occupancy in Sharm el-Sheikh currently exceeds 80%.
"There was a slight decline in tourist flow caused by tensions in the region, but it has been overcome," Suleiman said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States will extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing the blockade. On Wednesday, he said that peace talks with Iran were "possible" within the next 36 to 72 hours.