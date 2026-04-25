https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/five-nuclear-powers-may-hold-expert-meeting-in-nyc-during-2026-npt-conference-1124038840.html
Five Nuclear Powers May Hold Expert Meeting in NYC During 2026 NPT Conference
Five Nuclear Powers May Hold Expert Meeting in NYC During 2026 NPT Conference
Sputnik International
A meeting of experts from the five nuclear-weapon states (N5) is planned in New York on the sidelines of the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, the head of the Russian delegation, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrey Belousov, told Sputnik.
2026-04-25T09:43+0000
2026-04-25T09:43+0000
2026-04-25T09:43+0000
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"The relevant coordination is underway, but it has not yet been completed," Belousov said when asked whether expert-level contacts in the N5 format are planned on the sidelines of the NPT Review Conference in New York. He said the N5 format was initially created to discuss issues on the agenda of the NPT review process. The 11th NPT Review Conference will be held in New York from April 27 to May 22.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/possibility-of-nuclear-five-contacts-at-expert-level-being-discussed---mfa-1123774497.html
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Five Nuclear Powers May Hold Expert Meeting in NYC During 2026 NPT Conference
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A meeting of experts from the five nuclear-weapon states (N5) is planned in New York on the sidelines of the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, the head of the Russian delegation, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrey Belousov, told Sputnik.
"The relevant coordination is underway, but it has not yet been completed," Belousov said when asked whether expert-level contacts in the N5 format are planned on the sidelines of the NPT Review Conference in New York.
He said the N5 format was initially created to discuss issues on the agenda of the NPT review process.
"Therefore, the [NPT] treaty Review Conferences are... a natural platform for contacts between the five nuclear powers. However, the participating countries in this format reach final understandings on the organizational modalities and substantive content of such contacts in a working manner immediately before the relevant events, taking into account all relevant factors and current realities," Belousov said.
The 11th NPT Review Conference will be held in New York from April 27 to May 22.
The N5 is an informal association of nuclear-weapon states. It includes Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France.