https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/five-nuclear-powers-may-hold-expert-meeting-in-nyc-during-2026-npt-conference-1124038840.html

Five Nuclear Powers May Hold Expert Meeting in NYC During 2026 NPT Conference

Five Nuclear Powers May Hold Expert Meeting in NYC During 2026 NPT Conference

Sputnik International

A meeting of experts from the five nuclear-weapon states (N5) is planned in New York on the sidelines of the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, the head of the Russian delegation, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrey Belousov, told Sputnik.

2026-04-25T09:43+0000

2026-04-25T09:43+0000

2026-04-25T09:43+0000

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"The relevant coordination is underway, but it has not yet been completed," Belousov said when asked whether expert-level contacts in the N5 format are planned on the sidelines of the NPT Review Conference in New York. He said the N5 format was initially created to discuss issues on the agenda of the NPT review process. The 11th NPT Review Conference will be held in New York from April 27 to May 22.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/possibility-of-nuclear-five-contacts-at-expert-level-being-discussed---mfa-1123774497.html

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