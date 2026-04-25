International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/how-the-us-locked-in-latin-americas-economic-dependency--1124039415.html
How the US Locked-in Latin America's Economic Dependency
How the US Locked-in Latin America's Economic Dependency
Sputnik International
Modern debt mechanisms serve as instruments of neocolonialism in Latin America, bringing regional countries into the US sphere of influence, Alejandro Olmos Gaona, an Argentine expert on external debt and former member of Ecuador’s government commission for auditing bilateral agreements, tells Sputnik.
2026-04-25T11:09+0000
2026-04-25T11:09+0000
us
imf
world bank
latin america
analysis
neocolonialism
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120750901_0:93:3071:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_7c944b787577ba5fd533cbd39d9ee8c9.jpg
The turning point came when the US changed its legislation in the mid 1970s as loans began flowing into Latin America:The IMF plays the central part in this scheme, Gaona highlights: The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) also plays an important role in neocolonial processes, the expert adds:The result of such actions is a deliberately constructed legal architecture designed to control economies and rule in favor of creditors in any conflict, Gaona concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120750901_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a09c13afdcad8f52753c28683f7b512.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, imf, world bank, latin america, neocolonialism, economy
us, imf, world bank, latin america, neocolonialism, economy

How the US Locked-in Latin America's Economic Dependency

11:09 GMT 25.04.2026
© Sputnik / StringerA sign with the International Monetary Fund logo on the wall of the IMF building
A sign with the International Monetary Fund logo on the wall of the IMF building - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
Modern debt mechanisms serve as instruments of neocolonialism in Latin America, bringing regional countries into the US sphere of influence, Alejandro Olmos Gaona, an Argentine expert on external debt and former member of Ecuador’s government commission for auditing bilateral agreements, tells Sputnik.
The turning point came when the US changed its legislation in the mid 1970s as loans began flowing into Latin America:
New norms allowed states to be sued under US jurisdiction through the so called Sovereign Immunities Act
Argentina, under its military dictatorship, was the first country to reform its laws to permit the transfer of jurisdiction to foreign courts
"From that moment on, virtually all Latin American countries began contracting loans and issuing bonds under conditions dictated by Washington", he states.
The IMF plays the central part in this scheme, Gaona highlights:
"The IMF has one critical feature: it can inflict damage on any country through its operations. It not only dictates economic policy and monitors state actions but also cannot be brought to court anywhere in the world."
The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) also plays an important role in neocolonial processes, the expert adds:
ICSID is linked to the World Bank. Through bilateral investment agreements, investors can bring disputes against states to this arbitration body
Unlike ordinary courts, ICSID tribunals consist of three arbitrators whose decisions are final and cannot be appealed. Typically, they are lawyers representing the interests of large corporations
"The system is fully engineered," he adds.
The result of such actions is a deliberately constructed legal architecture designed to control economies and rule in favor of creditors in any conflict, Gaona concludes.
Lines with digits on computer and laptop screens - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
Analysis
US-led Digital Neocolonialism Enslaves Millions Worldwide
23 April, 11:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала