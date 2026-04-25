https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/how-the-us-locked-in-latin-americas-economic-dependency--1124039415.html

How the US Locked-in Latin America's Economic Dependency

How the US Locked-in Latin America's Economic Dependency

Sputnik International

Modern debt mechanisms serve as instruments of neocolonialism in Latin America, bringing regional countries into the US sphere of influence, Alejandro Olmos Gaona, an Argentine expert on external debt and former member of Ecuador’s government commission for auditing bilateral agreements, tells Sputnik.

2026-04-25T11:09+0000

2026-04-25T11:09+0000

2026-04-25T11:09+0000

us

imf

world bank

latin america

analysis

neocolonialism

economy

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The turning point came when the US changed its legislation in the mid 1970s as loans began flowing into Latin America:The IMF plays the central part in this scheme, Gaona highlights: The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) also plays an important role in neocolonial processes, the expert adds:The result of such actions is a deliberately constructed legal architecture designed to control economies and rule in favor of creditors in any conflict, Gaona concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html

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us, imf, world bank, latin america, neocolonialism, economy