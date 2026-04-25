https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/iran-outplaying-us-navy-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-sea-mines-1124038098.html

Iran Outplaying US Navy in Strait of Hormuz With Sea Mines

Iran Outplaying US Navy in Strait of Hormuz With Sea Mines

Sputnik International

Iran has laid low-cost mines in Hormuz using mini-submarines and small vessels, creating a prolonged, asymmetric threat the US cannot quickly neutralize, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.

2026-04-25T08:56+0000

2026-04-25T08:56+0000

2026-04-25T08:56+0000

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strait of hormuz

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These mines can lie dormant for months before activating. Tehran has already marked safe shipping routes along its coastline — while leaving the rest of the Strait dangerous.Iran’s mine threat has laid bare the US Navy’s vulnerabilities:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-says-ordered-us-navy-to-triple-mine-clearing-activity-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124030646.html

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