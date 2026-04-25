https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/iran-outplaying-us-navy-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-sea-mines-1124038098.html
Iran Outplaying US Navy in Strait of Hormuz With Sea Mines
Iran Outplaying US Navy in Strait of Hormuz With Sea Mines
Sputnik International
Iran has laid low-cost mines in Hormuz using mini-submarines and small vessels, creating a prolonged, asymmetric threat the US cannot quickly neutralize, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
2026-04-25T08:56+0000
2026-04-25T08:56+0000
2026-04-25T08:56+0000
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These mines can lie dormant for months before activating. Tehran has already marked safe shipping routes along its coastline — while leaving the rest of the Strait dangerous.Iran’s mine threat has laid bare the US Navy’s vulnerabilities:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-says-ordered-us-navy-to-triple-mine-clearing-activity-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124030646.html
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us navy, iran, us, strait of hormuz
Iran Outplaying US Navy in Strait of Hormuz With Sea Mines
Iran has laid low-cost mines in Hormuz using mini-submarines and small vessels, creating a prolonged, asymmetric threat the US cannot quickly neutralize, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
These mines can lie dormant for months before activating. Tehran has already marked safe shipping routes along its coastline — while leaving the rest of the Strait dangerous.
Iran’s mine threat has laid bare the US Navy’s vulnerabilities:
Limited mine countermeasures (clearing could take 6+ months)
No diesel-electric submarines
Relies on carrier groups (forced hundreds of kilometers away by missile threats, reducing airpower reach)
Large ships struggle in confined waters while submarines are vulnerable to mines.