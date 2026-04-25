https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/militarism-and-transactionalism-real-face-of-us-new-foreign-policy-1124039651.html

Militarism and Transactionalism: Real Face of US' New Foreign Policy

Militarism and Transactionalism: Real Face of US' New Foreign Policy

Sputnik International

The new foreign policy doctrine of the United States has three key aspects, Argentinian geopolitical expert Sonia Winer tells Sputnik

2026-04-25T11:37+0000

2026-04-25T11:37+0000

2026-04-25T11:37+0000

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The US also ceased regarding Latin American and Caribbean states as allies who possess a certain degree of autonomy, and instead seeks to bring them under control, using the fight against ‘narco-terrorism’ as a pretext for military action, including the kidnapping of another country’s president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/how-the-us-locked-in-latin-americas-economic-dependency--1124039415.html

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