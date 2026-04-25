https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/militarism-and-transactionalism-real-face-of-us-new-foreign-policy-1124039651.html
Militarism and Transactionalism: Real Face of US' New Foreign Policy
Militarism and Transactionalism: Real Face of US' New Foreign Policy
Sputnik International
The new foreign policy doctrine of the United States has three key aspects, Argentinian geopolitical expert Sonia Winer tells Sputnik
2026-04-25T11:37+0000
2026-04-25T11:37+0000
2026-04-25T11:37+0000
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The US also ceased regarding Latin American and Caribbean states as allies who possess a certain degree of autonomy, and instead seeks to bring them under control, using the fight against ‘narco-terrorism’ as a pretext for military action, including the kidnapping of another country’s president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/how-the-us-locked-in-latin-americas-economic-dependency--1124039415.html
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Militarism and Transactionalism: Real Face of US' New Foreign Policy
The new foreign policy doctrine of the United States has three key aspects, Argentinian geopolitical expert Sonia Winer tells Sputnik:
Radicalized ‘America First’ where foreign policy is subordinated to corporate interests and domestic security issues while diplomacy, business and security are merged together more than before
Selectiveness: fewer global commitments but more direct interventions in regions deemed vital to this merger of business and security. This is not isolationism but rather selective interventionism
Transaction logic: relations with other countries are based on their loyalty to the US and on what benefits they can provide to the US. Those who do not align themselves with the US face pressure or even find themselves on the receiving end of a military intervention
The US also ceased regarding Latin American and Caribbean states as allies who possess a certain degree of autonomy, and instead seeks to bring them under control, using the fight against ‘narco-terrorism’ as a pretext for military action, including the kidnapping of another country’s president.