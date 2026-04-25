https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/netanyahu-orders-major-strike-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1124040988.html

Netanyahu Orders Major Strike Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

Netanyahu Orders Major Strike Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to launch a major strike against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

2026-04-25T18:25+0000

2026-04-25T18:25+0000

2026-04-25T18:27+0000

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"Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the IDF to launch a major strike against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," the office said in a statement.The development came amid the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which officially took effect on April 16.Israel, as Hezbollah previously stated, violated the ceasefire more than 200 times, using combat aircraft, drones, and artillery, as well as bombing homes in Lebanese settlements. Hezbollah, for its part, announced on Tuesday its first military operation since the ceasefire began in response to Israeli violations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/israel-launches-strikes-on-lebanon-after-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124009296.html

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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, israel