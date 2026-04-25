https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/netanyahu-orders-major-strike-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1124040988.html
Netanyahu Orders Major Strike Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
Netanyahu Orders Major Strike Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to launch a major strike against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.
2026-04-25T18:25+0000
2026-04-25T18:25+0000
2026-04-25T18:27+0000
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"Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the IDF to launch a major strike against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," the office said in a statement.The development came amid the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which officially took effect on April 16.Israel, as Hezbollah previously stated, violated the ceasefire more than 200 times, using combat aircraft, drones, and artillery, as well as bombing homes in Lebanese settlements. Hezbollah, for its part, announced on Tuesday its first military operation since the ceasefire began in response to Israeli violations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/israel-launches-strikes-on-lebanon-after-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124009296.html
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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, israel
middle east, benjamin netanyahu, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, israel
Netanyahu Orders Major Strike Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
18:25 GMT 25.04.2026 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 25.04.2026)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to launch a major strike against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the IDF to launch a major strike against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," the office said in a statement.
The development came amid the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which officially took effect on April 16.
Israel, as Hezbollah previously stated, violated the ceasefire more than 200 times, using combat aircraft, drones, and artillery, as well as bombing homes in Lebanese settlements. Hezbollah, for its part, announced on Tuesday its first military operation since the ceasefire began in response to Israeli violations.