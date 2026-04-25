https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/russian-armed-forces-liberate-bochkovo-village-in-kharkov-region-1124039159.html

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-04-25T09:51+0000

2026-04-25T09:51+0000

2026-04-25T11:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region," the statement read.The liberation of Bochkovo demonstrates that Russian forces continue to succeed across the entire Special Operation zone. By capturing the settlement, Russian troops are steadily improving their tactical positions and disrupting Ukrainian defense lines in the Kharkov region.Russian forces are now advancing on multiple fronts, systematically gaining ground and inflicting significant losses on enemy units. Other Developments

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-high-precision-weapons-score-direct-hits-on-ukraines-hardware-and-key-defense-facilities-1124033661.html

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