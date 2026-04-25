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Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-04-25T09:51+0000
2026-04-25T11:28+0000
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"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region," the statement read.The liberation of Bochkovo demonstrates that Russian forces continue to succeed across the entire Special Operation zone. By capturing the settlement, Russian troops are steadily improving their tactical positions and disrupting Ukrainian defense lines in the Kharkov region.Russian forces are now advancing on multiple fronts, systematically gaining ground and inflicting significant losses on enemy units. Other Developments
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Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region

09:51 GMT 25.04.2026 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 25.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region," the statement read.

Bochkovo, located on the right bank of the Volchya River, had served as a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold from which attacks on Russian units were being prepared, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The liberation of Bochkovo demonstrates that Russian forces continue to succeed across the entire Special Operation zone. By capturing the settlement, Russian troops are steadily improving their tactical positions and disrupting Ukrainian defense lines in the Kharkov region.
Russian forces are now advancing on multiple fronts, systematically gaining ground and inflicting significant losses on enemy units.
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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Yesterday, 10:07 GMT

Other Developments

Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 160 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, up to 260 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup
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