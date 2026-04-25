https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/russian-armed-forces-liberate-bochkovo-village-in-kharkov-region-1124039159.html
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-04-25T09:51+0000
2026-04-25T09:51+0000
2026-04-25T11:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kharkov
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_1770ca7f38a8f4042a503ace1aad31cc.jpg
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region," the statement read.The liberation of Bochkovo demonstrates that Russian forces continue to succeed across the entire Special Operation zone. By capturing the settlement, Russian troops are steadily improving their tactical positions and disrupting Ukrainian defense lines in the Kharkov region.Russian forces are now advancing on multiple fronts, systematically gaining ground and inflicting significant losses on enemy units. Other Developments
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-high-precision-weapons-score-direct-hits-on-ukraines-hardware-and-key-defense-facilities-1124033661.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bef1be2c41903bb6906dd6c707eb628c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, kharkov, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, kharkov, russian defense ministry
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Bochkovo Village in Kharkov Region
09:51 GMT 25.04.2026 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 25.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Bochkovo in the Kharkov region," the statement read.
Bochkovo, located on the right bank of the Volchya River, had served as a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold from which attacks on Russian units were being prepared, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The liberation of Bochkovo demonstrates that Russian forces continue to succeed across the entire Special Operation zone. By capturing the settlement, Russian troops are steadily improving their tactical positions and disrupting Ukrainian defense lines in the Kharkov region.
Russian forces are now advancing on multiple fronts, systematically gaining ground and inflicting significant losses on enemy units.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 160 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, up to 260 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 180 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup