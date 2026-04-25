https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/russias-dmitriev-says-countries-will-cooperate-once-world-defeats-globalist-virus-1124037840.html
Russia's Dmitriev Says Countries Will Cooperate Once World Defeats 'Globalist Virus'
Russia's Dmitriev Says Countries Will Cooperate Once World Defeats 'Globalist Virus'
Sputnik International
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russia's special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Saturday that the countries of the world will cooperate with each other when they defeat the "globalist virus."
2026-04-25T08:11+0000
2026-04-25T08:11+0000
2026-04-25T08:11+0000
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"Imagine Russia, the US, China, the EU, India and other countries working together once the world overcomes the globalist virus," Dmitriev said on X. Dmitriev was commenting on remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who claimed that the United States, Russia, and China had supposedly joined forces to confront Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/russias-dmitriev-advises-eu-leaders-to-learn-from-us-economist-recognize-policy-mistakes-1123823927.html
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kirill dmitriev, russian direct investment fund (rdif), russia, china, european union (eu), us
Russia's Dmitriev Says Countries Will Cooperate Once World Defeats 'Globalist Virus'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russia's special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Saturday that the countries of the world will cooperate with each other when they defeat the "globalist virus."
"Imagine Russia, the US, China, the EU, India and other countries working together once the world overcomes the globalist virus," Dmitriev said on X.
Dmitriev was commenting on remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who claimed that the United States, Russia, and China had supposedly joined forces to confront Europe.