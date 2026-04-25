https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/trump-says-canceled-witkoff-kushners-trip-to-pakistan-for-talks-with-iran-1124040549.html

Trump Cancels Witkoff and Kushner's Trip to Pakistan for Talks With Iran

Trump Cancels Witkoff and Kushner's Trip to Pakistan for Talks With Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had canceled the trip of special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran.

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"I said, 'nope, you are not making 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards,'' Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News. At the same time, the US remains open to negotiations with Iran, Trump said.

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