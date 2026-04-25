https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/trump-says-canceled-witkoff-kushners-trip-to-pakistan-for-talks-with-iran-1124040549.html
Trump Cancels Witkoff and Kushner's Trip to Pakistan for Talks With Iran
Trump Cancels Witkoff and Kushner's Trip to Pakistan for Talks With Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had canceled the trip of special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran.
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"I said, 'nope, you are not making 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards,'' Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News. At the same time, the US remains open to negotiations with Iran, Trump said.
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Trump Cancels Witkoff and Kushner's Trip to Pakistan for Talks With Iran
16:25 GMT 25.04.2026 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 25.04.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had canceled the trip of special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran.
"I said, 'nope, you are not making 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards,'' Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.
At the same time, the US remains open to negotiations with Iran, Trump said.
"You are not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing," the president added.