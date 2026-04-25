https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/while-g20-fades-into-a-photo-op-club-brics-builds-banks-and-payment-rails-1124040678.html
While G20 Fades Into a Photo-Op Club, BRICS Builds Banks and Payment Rails
While G20 Fades Into a Photo-Op Club, BRICS Builds Banks and Payment Rails
Sputnik International
The G20 Summit, which Donald Trump would like Vladimir Putin to attend, is merely another forum where a few non-Western countries could voice their opinion, but which lacks any enforcement mechanism, Dr. Alexis Habiyaremye, a visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg, tells Sputnik.
2026-04-25T16:54+0000
2026-04-25T16:54+0000
2026-04-25T16:54+0000
analysis
g20
brics
unilateralism
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While this format was ostensibly launched to promote cooperation between the world’s largest economies, the US has been doing the exact opposite: launching trade wars, imposing tariffs, threatening to invade other countries and even waging war.The relative decline in Western dominance in global affairs also caused many heads of state to lose interest in the G20 as it essentially becomes an informal club for photo ops.BRICS, in the meantime, represents actual consensus-based coordination and multipolarity among those who refuse to follow the whims of the US, this “declining former hegemon.”The New Development Bank that was established by BRICS provides the tools to “emancipate its members of the dollar coercion mechanisms,” providing the material and financial means to implement concrete projects aligned with its vision.“BRICS is coming to the forefront as it is the forum of countries with the strongest economic dynamism, often perceived as a counterweight to Western hegemony and unilateralism,” Dr. Habiyaremye says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/irans-hormuz-strait-toll-hits-petrodollar-accelerates-brics-de-dollarization-1123958633.html
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g20, brics, unilateralism
g20, brics, unilateralism
While G20 Fades Into a Photo-Op Club, BRICS Builds Banks and Payment Rails
The G20 Summit, which Donald Trump would like Vladimir Putin to attend, is merely another forum where a few non-Western countries could voice their opinion, but which lacks any enforcement mechanism, Dr. Alexis Habiyaremye, a visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg, tells Sputnik.
While this format was ostensibly launched to promote cooperation between the world’s largest economies, the US has been doing the exact opposite: launching trade wars, imposing tariffs, threatening to invade other countries and even waging war.
“The G20 has not uttered any single word on any of these unilateral moves. It does not take a rocket scientist to draw a conclusion on its irrelevance,” Dr. Habiyaremye remarks.
The relative decline in Western dominance in global affairs also caused many heads of state to lose interest in the G20 as it essentially becomes an informal club for photo ops.
BRICS, in the meantime, represents actual consensus-based coordination and multipolarity among those who refuse to follow the whims of the US, this “declining former hegemon.”
The New Development Bank that was established by BRICS provides the tools to “emancipate its members of the dollar coercion mechanisms,” providing the material and financial means to implement concrete projects aligned with its vision.
“BRICS is coming to the forefront as it is the forum of countries with the strongest economic dynamism, often perceived as a counterweight to Western hegemony and unilateralism,” Dr. Habiyaremye says.