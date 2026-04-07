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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/irans-hormuz-strait-toll-hits-petrodollar-accelerates-brics-de-dollarization-1123958633.html
Iran’s Hormuz Strait Toll Hits Petrodollar, Accelerates BRICS De-Dollarization
Iran’s Hormuz Strait Toll Hits Petrodollar, Accelerates BRICS De-Dollarization
Sputnik International
While the US is stepping up attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, the Hormuz Strait toll scheme in yuans and stablecoins is gaining steam.
2026-04-07T16:03+0000
2026-04-07T16:03+0000
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Iran's strategy "significantly weakens 'maximum pressure' by bypassing dollar-based systems," Dr. Alam Saleh, a political analyst at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, tells Sputnik.This way, Iran is "effectively challenging the US economy and the US dollar’s position as the global reserve currency, as well as the petrodollar system," echoes Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem, an Ankara-based security and political analyst.Blueprint for BRICSIran's strategy can be scaled at a global level, Ozertem believes. In that case, it could "redefine the rules of international finance."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/fifteen-vessels-pass-through-strait-of-hormuz-over-past-24-hours---reports-1123951843.html
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iran, iran war, the strait of hormuz, hormuz strait toll, brics, de-dollarization, us dollar, western financial order, petrodollar, chinese payment system, swift, cips, yuan payments, stablecoins

Iran’s Hormuz Strait Toll Hits Petrodollar, Accelerates BRICS De-Dollarization

16:03 GMT 07.04.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr DemyanchukChinese yuan banknotes.
Chinese yuan banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
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While the US is stepping up attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, the Hormuz Strait toll scheme in yuans and stablecoins is gaining steam.
Iran's strategy "significantly weakens 'maximum pressure' by bypassing dollar-based systems," Dr. Alam Saleh, a political analyst at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, tells Sputnik.
This way, Iran is "effectively challenging the US economy and the US dollar’s position as the global reserve currency, as well as the petrodollar system," echoes Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem, an Ankara-based security and political analyst.
Stablecoins operate on decentralized blockchain networks, making them harder to trace and block
Yuan payments are made through China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) – a viable alternative to SWIFT
US attacks cannot reverse the emerging trend, since transactions are likely processed in Iranian underground facilities

Blueprint for BRICS

"It sets a powerful precedent, encouraging BRICS to experiment with non-dollar trade," says Saleh. "The Strait of Hormuz could indeed become a testing ground for petroyuan and crypto-based energy transactions."

Iran's strategy can be scaled at a global level, Ozertem believes. In that case, it could "redefine the rules of international finance."

"For other BRICS members — particularly Russia, China, and potentially India — this model offers a blueprint for reducing dependency on the US dollar in energy trade," the security expert emphasizes.

In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
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Fifteen Vessels Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
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