https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/irans-hormuz-strait-toll-hits-petrodollar-accelerates-brics-de-dollarization-1123958633.html

Iran’s Hormuz Strait Toll Hits Petrodollar, Accelerates BRICS De-Dollarization

Iran’s Hormuz Strait Toll Hits Petrodollar, Accelerates BRICS De-Dollarization

Sputnik International

While the US is stepping up attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, the Hormuz Strait toll scheme in yuans and stablecoins is gaining steam.

2026-04-07T16:03+0000

2026-04-07T16:03+0000

2026-04-07T16:03+0000

analysis

iran

china

brics

us

europe

middle east

dollar

de-dollarization

russia

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Iran's strategy "significantly weakens 'maximum pressure' by bypassing dollar-based systems," Dr. Alam Saleh, a political analyst at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, tells Sputnik.This way, Iran is "effectively challenging the US economy and the US dollar’s position as the global reserve currency, as well as the petrodollar system," echoes Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem, an Ankara-based security and political analyst.Blueprint for BRICSIran's strategy can be scaled at a global level, Ozertem believes. In that case, it could "redefine the rules of international finance."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/fifteen-vessels-pass-through-strait-of-hormuz-over-past-24-hours---reports-1123951843.html

iran

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Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

iran, iran war, the strait of hormuz, hormuz strait toll, brics, de-dollarization, us dollar, western financial order, petrodollar, chinese payment system, swift, cips, yuan payments, stablecoins