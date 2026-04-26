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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/israeli-ex-prime-ministers-bennett-lapid-announce-merger-of-opposition-parties-1124045427.html
Israeli Ex-Prime Ministers Bennett, Lapid Announce Merger of Opposition Parties
Israeli Ex-Prime Ministers Bennett, Lapid Announce Merger of Opposition Parties
Sputnik International
Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that they would merge their opposition parties, Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026, and run jointly in Israel's upcoming elections, scheduled for autumn, state broadcaster Kan reported.
2026-04-26T16:43+0000
2026-04-26T16:43+0000
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According to the report, Bennett will lead the unified party. They will also invite former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to join their bloc. Lapid, currently the leader of Israel's parliamentary opposition, said on X that he and Bennett would address journalists at 8:10 p.m. local time (17:10 GMT).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/israeli-opposition-leader-lapid-calls-on-govt-to-strike-iranian-oil-fields-1120570077.html
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scott bennett, middle east, yair lapid, israel, israel defense forces (idf), opposition, political opposition
scott bennett, middle east, yair lapid, israel, israel defense forces (idf), opposition, political opposition

Israeli Ex-Prime Ministers Bennett, Lapid Announce Merger of Opposition Parties

16:43 GMT 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a call before voting on a law on the legal status of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, during a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, June 6, 2022.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a call before voting on a law on the legal status of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, during a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, June 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
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TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that they would merge their opposition parties, Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026, and run jointly in Israel's upcoming elections, scheduled for autumn, state broadcaster Kan reported.
According to the report, Bennett will lead the unified party. They will also invite former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to join their bloc.
"This step will lead to the unification of a bloc for course correction, put an end to internal strife, and allow all efforts to focus on a decisive victory in the upcoming elections and lead Israel to the necessary correction," a Bennett representative was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
Lapid, currently the leader of Israel's parliamentary opposition, said on X that he and Bennett would address journalists at 8:10 p.m. local time (17:10 GMT).
Israel's opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a rally against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2024
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