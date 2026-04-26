https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/israeli-ex-prime-ministers-bennett-lapid-announce-merger-of-opposition-parties-1124045427.html

Israeli Ex-Prime Ministers Bennett, Lapid Announce Merger of Opposition Parties

Israeli Ex-Prime Ministers Bennett, Lapid Announce Merger of Opposition Parties

Sputnik International

Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that they would merge their opposition parties, Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026, and run jointly in Israel's upcoming elections, scheduled for autumn, state broadcaster Kan reported.

2026-04-26T16:43+0000

2026-04-26T16:43+0000

2026-04-26T16:43+0000

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According to the report, Bennett will lead the unified party. They will also invite former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to join their bloc. Lapid, currently the leader of Israel's parliamentary opposition, said on X that he and Bennett would address journalists at 8:10 p.m. local time (17:10 GMT).

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scott bennett, middle east, yair lapid, israel, israel defense forces (idf), opposition, political opposition