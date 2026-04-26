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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/man-detained-for-shooting-at-trump-event-to-face-many-charges---acting-us-attorney-general-1124041514.html
Man Detained for Shooting at Trump Event to Face Many Charges - Acting US Attorney General
Man Detained for Shooting at Trump Event to Face Many Charges - Acting US Attorney General
Sputnik International
Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the man, who was arrested for the shooting at the hotel where an event with US President Donald Trump was held, would face multiple charges.
2026-04-26T04:55+0000
2026-04-26T04:55+0000
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"This investigation is ongoing. I expect you will see charges filed shortly, the charges should be self-evident, given the conduct. But as you'll hear, there will be multiple charges around the shooting, around the possession of firearms, and anything else that we can get on this guy," Blanche told reporters. Earlier, Trump was evacuated from the Washington Hilton hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner was being held, after shots were heard inside the building.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/trump-escorted-off-stage-during-white-house-correspondents-dinner---reports-1124041207.html
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us, donald trump, shooting, assassination, assassination attempt, life threat, president, vice president, us president, suspect

Man Detained for Shooting at Trump Event to Face Many Charges - Acting US Attorney General

04:55 GMT 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonMembers of law enforcement control shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington
Members of law enforcement control shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the man, who was arrested for the shooting at the hotel where an event with US President Donald Trump was held, would face multiple charges.
"This investigation is ongoing. I expect you will see charges filed shortly, the charges should be self-evident, given the conduct. But as you'll hear, there will be multiple charges around the shooting, around the possession of firearms, and anything else that we can get on this guy," Blanche told reporters.
Earlier, Trump was evacuated from the Washington Hilton hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner was being held, after shots were heard inside the building.
Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
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