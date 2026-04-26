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Russia-North Korea Combat Brotherhood Has Glorious History - Putin
Russia-North Korea Combat Brotherhood Has Glorious History - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday highlighted the combat brotherhood between Russia and North Korea, emphasizing the countries' glorious history and Pyongyang's assistance when part of the Kursk Region came under occupation.
2026-04-26T09:08+0000
2026-04-26T09:28+0000
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Putin on Sunday sent greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and participants in ceremonies marking the opening of a memorial complex and museum dedicated to heroes of a foreign military operation in Pyongyang. "Russian-Korean combat brotherhood has a glorious history. In the final stages of World War II, Soviet troops, together with Korean patriots, liberated your country from Japanese colonial domination, and in the 1950s they helped defend the independence of North Korea in the fight against foreign interventionists. And in our time, when part of the Kursk Region fell under enemy occupation, Pyongyang, for its part, resolutely and without hesitation came to our aid," Putin said in the statement, published on the Kremlin's website. Putin said that Korean soldiers and officers, fighting shoulder to shoulder with their Russian brothers in arms, demonstrated courage and selflessness, adding that their unparalleled feats will forever remain in the hearts of every Russian citizen. Putin expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Russia and North Korea will continue to steadily strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the valiant Korean warriors, participants in the combat operations in the Kursk Region, and pay tribute to the fallen heroes," the president said.
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vladimir putin, kim jong un, russia, north korea, pyongyang, korean people's army

Russia-North Korea Combat Brotherhood Has Glorious History - Putin

09:08 GMT 26.04.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 26.04.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL/ Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a residence in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a residence in Pyongyang, North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday highlighted the combat brotherhood between Russia and North Korea, emphasizing the countries' glorious history and Pyongyang's assistance when part of the Kursk Region came under occupation.
Putin on Sunday sent greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and participants in ceremonies marking the opening of a memorial complex and museum dedicated to heroes of a foreign military operation in Pyongyang.
"Russian-Korean combat brotherhood has a glorious history. In the final stages of World War II, Soviet troops, together with Korean patriots, liberated your country from Japanese colonial domination, and in the 1950s they helped defend the independence of North Korea in the fight against foreign interventionists. And in our time, when part of the Kursk Region fell under enemy occupation, Pyongyang, for its part, resolutely and without hesitation came to our aid," Putin said in the statement, published on the Kremlin's website.
Putin said that Korean soldiers and officers, fighting shoulder to shoulder with their Russian brothers in arms, demonstrated courage and selflessness, adding that their unparalleled feats will forever remain in the hearts of every Russian citizen.
"The memorial being solemnly opened today is designed to immortalize the heroism of Korean People's Army servicemen and the sacrifices made in the name of common victory. And of course, it will become a visible symbol of the friendship and unity of our peoples," Putin added.
Putin expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Russia and North Korea will continue to steadily strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.
"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the valiant Korean warriors, participants in the combat operations in the Kursk Region, and pay tribute to the fallen heroes," the president said.
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