https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/russia-north-korea-combat-brotherhood-has-glorious-history---putin-1124043265.html

Russia-North Korea Combat Brotherhood Has Glorious History - Putin

Russia-North Korea Combat Brotherhood Has Glorious History - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday highlighted the combat brotherhood between Russia and North Korea, emphasizing the countries' glorious history and Pyongyang's assistance when part of the Kursk Region came under occupation.

2026-04-26T09:08+0000

2026-04-26T09:08+0000

2026-04-26T09:28+0000

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Putin on Sunday sent greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and participants in ceremonies marking the opening of a memorial complex and museum dedicated to heroes of a foreign military operation in Pyongyang. "Russian-Korean combat brotherhood has a glorious history. In the final stages of World War II, Soviet troops, together with Korean patriots, liberated your country from Japanese colonial domination, and in the 1950s they helped defend the independence of North Korea in the fight against foreign interventionists. And in our time, when part of the Kursk Region fell under enemy occupation, Pyongyang, for its part, resolutely and without hesitation came to our aid," Putin said in the statement, published on the Kremlin's website. Putin said that Korean soldiers and officers, fighting shoulder to shoulder with their Russian brothers in arms, demonstrated courage and selflessness, adding that their unparalleled feats will forever remain in the hearts of every Russian citizen. Putin expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Russia and North Korea will continue to steadily strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the valiant Korean warriors, participants in the combat operations in the Kursk Region, and pay tribute to the fallen heroes," the president said.

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vladimir putin, kim jong un, russia, north korea, pyongyang, korean people's army