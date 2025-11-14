https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/russia-grateful-to-north-korea-for-assistance-in-kursk-region---kremlin-1123115026.html
Russia Grateful to North Korea for Assistance in Kursk Region - Kremlin
Russia is grateful to and appreciative of its friends from North Korea for their selfless assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the work of North Korean sappers in the Kursk Region.
Russia highly values North Korea's assistance in the Kursk Region, the official said, adding that dangerous and difficult work continues.The Kremlin sees a problem with coordinating final documents at international forums, Dmitry Peskov also stated.Compliance with international law is currently in a poor state in many parts of the world, the official also said commenting on US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's announcement of operation "Southern Spear."The G20 retains its significance and importance for the countries participating in it, Kremlin spokesman also stated ahead of the Johannesburg summit from November 22-23.Additionally, the official said that Russia has always opposed the politicization of the G20 agenda.
"We are grateful to and truly appreciative of our friends from North Korea for their selfless and heroic assistance. We will never forget this help," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia highly values North Korea's assistance in the Kursk Region, the official said, adding that dangerous and difficult work continues.
The Kremlin sees a problem with coordinating final documents at international forums, Dmitry Peskov also stated.
"Regarding the final document, indeed, such issues sometimes arise in various events. Different positions on the most pressing issues," Peskov told reporters, adding that when it is impossible to reach consensus, the document is not adopted.
Compliance with international law is currently in a poor state in many parts of the world, the official also said commenting on US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's announcement of operation "Southern Spear."
"We hope ... that everything will be in accordance with international law. Even though this international law is currently in a poor state in many parts of the world," Peskov told reporters.
The G20 retains its significance and importance for the countries participating in it, Kremlin spokesman also stated ahead of the Johannesburg summit from November 22-23.
"The G20 certainly retains its importance and significance for many countries participating in this format," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia remains interested in the group.
Additionally, the official said that Russia has always opposed the politicization of the G20 agenda.