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Russia's Volodin Delivers Putin's Greetings to North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Russia's Volodin Delivers Putin's Greetings to North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Sputnik International
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday, while expressing gratitude for Pyongyang's support in liberating Russia's Kursk region.
2026-04-26T07:12+0000
2026-04-26T07:12+0000
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Volodin arrived in North Korea for a working visit on Saturday. Representing Putin, he will attend the April 26 opening of the Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation and a memorial complex, honoring North Korean soldiers' bravery in freeing Kursk from Ukrainian forces. The relations between Putin and Kim "have become the cornerstone for shaping the future, particularly in the most challenging times," he said. "It is a great honor for us to be in Pyongyang these days and participate in the opening of the Memorial Complex and Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation," Volodin added. Russia will never forget the Korean soldiers' valor, the official said. Together, the nations pay tribute to those heroes who gave their lives for Russia's freedom—a true act of friendship, he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/kim-jong-un-salutes-north-koreas-troops-serving-in-russia-as-invincible-alliance-grows-firmer-1123398322.html
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russia, north korea, vyacheslav volodin, kim jong un, vladimir putin, kursk

Russia's Volodin Delivers Putin's Greetings to North Korea's Kim Jong Un

07:12 GMT 26.04.2026
© Sputnik / Aleksey NikolskyiRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
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PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday, while expressing gratitude for Pyongyang's support in liberating Russia's Kursk region.
Volodin arrived in North Korea for a working visit on Saturday. Representing Putin, he will attend the April 26 opening of the Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation and a memorial complex, honoring North Korean soldiers' bravery in freeing Kursk from Ukrainian forces.
"I convey greetings and best wishes from our President, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, along with congratulations on re-election as Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Volodin said at the meeting.
The relations between Putin and Kim "have become the cornerstone for shaping the future, particularly in the most challenging times," he said.
"It is a great honor for us to be in Pyongyang these days and participate in the opening of the Memorial Complex and Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation," Volodin added.
Russia will never forget the Korean soldiers' valor, the official said.

"Deepest gratitude to you, dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, to the Korean people for your fraternal support in liberating Kursk territory, when Korean soldiers fought alongside our soldiers and officers, liberating Russian land from the Ukrainian Nazis.," Volodin said.

Together, the nations pay tribute to those heroes who gave their lives for Russia's freedom—a true act of friendship, he said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with families of Officers and Soldiers of Overseas Operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2026
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Kim Jong-un Salutes North Korea's Troops Serving in Russia as ‘Invincible Alliance’ Grows Firmer
1 January, 06:08 GMT
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