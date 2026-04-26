https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/russias-volodin-delivers-putins-greetings-to-north-koreas-kim-jong-un-1124042179.html

Russia's Volodin Delivers Putin's Greetings to North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Russia's Volodin Delivers Putin's Greetings to North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Sputnik International

Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday, while expressing gratitude for Pyongyang's support in liberating Russia's Kursk region.

2026-04-26T07:12+0000

2026-04-26T07:12+0000

2026-04-26T07:12+0000

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Volodin arrived in North Korea for a working visit on Saturday. Representing Putin, he will attend the April 26 opening of the Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation and a memorial complex, honoring North Korean soldiers' bravery in freeing Kursk from Ukrainian forces. The relations between Putin and Kim "have become the cornerstone for shaping the future, particularly in the most challenging times," he said. "It is a great honor for us to be in Pyongyang these days and participate in the opening of the Memorial Complex and Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation," Volodin added. Russia will never forget the Korean soldiers' valor, the official said. Together, the nations pay tribute to those heroes who gave their lives for Russia's freedom—a true act of friendship, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/kim-jong-un-salutes-north-koreas-troops-serving-in-russia-as-invincible-alliance-grows-firmer-1123398322.html

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