https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/veteran-russian-pilot-reveals-how-iranian-f-5-ace-may-have-snuck-through-us-defenses-1124043950.html

Veteran Russian Pilot Reveals How Iranian F-5 Ace May Have Snuck Through US Defenses

Veteran Russian Pilot Reveals How Iranian F-5 Ace May Have Snuck Through US Defenses

Sputnik International

There’s an array of tricks the Iranian F-5 variant that hit a US base in Kuwait on the second day of the war could have used, says Russian military analyst and Air Force Major (ret.) Andrei Krasnoperov.

2026-04-26T12:11+0000

2026-04-26T12:11+0000

2026-04-26T12:11+0000

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northrop f-5 tiger ii fighter jet

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US media revealed this week that an Iranian F-5 variant penetrated layered US air defenses and bombed Kuwait's Camp Buehring base despite the presence of Patriot missile batteries, short-range interceptors, "advanced radar coverage" and regional surveillance.Speaking to Sputnik, Krasnoperov explained that the Iranian jet:The incident also once again confirms the ineffectiveness of US air defense platforms, including the vaunted Patriot missile system, according to Krasnoperov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/trump-says-canceled-witkoff-kushners-trip-to-pakistan-for-talks-with-iran-1124040549.html

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kuwait, military & intelligence, iran, saeqeh, patriot, f-5 tiger, northrop f-5 tiger ii fighter jet