https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/veteran-russian-pilot-reveals-how-iranian-f-5-ace-may-have-snuck-through-us-defenses-1124043950.html
Veteran Russian Pilot Reveals How Iranian F-5 Ace May Have Snuck Through US Defenses
Veteran Russian Pilot Reveals How Iranian F-5 Ace May Have Snuck Through US Defenses
Sputnik International
There’s an array of tricks the Iranian F-5 variant that hit a US base in Kuwait on the second day of the war could have used, says Russian military analyst and Air Force Major (ret.) Andrei Krasnoperov.
2026-04-26T12:11+0000
2026-04-26T12:11+0000
2026-04-26T12:11+0000
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US media revealed this week that an Iranian F-5 variant penetrated layered US air defenses and bombed Kuwait's Camp Buehring base despite the presence of Patriot missile batteries, short-range interceptors, "advanced radar coverage" and regional surveillance.Speaking to Sputnik, Krasnoperov explained that the Iranian jet:The incident also once again confirms the ineffectiveness of US air defense platforms, including the vaunted Patriot missile system, according to Krasnoperov.
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kuwait, military & intelligence, iran, saeqeh, patriot, f-5 tiger, northrop f-5 tiger ii fighter jet
kuwait, military & intelligence, iran, saeqeh, patriot, f-5 tiger, northrop f-5 tiger ii fighter jet
Veteran Russian Pilot Reveals How Iranian F-5 Ace May Have Snuck Through US Defenses
There’s an array of tricks the Iranian F-5 variant that hit a US base in Kuwait on the second day of the war could have used, says Russian military analyst and Air Force Major (ret.) Andrei Krasnoperov.
US media revealed
this week that an Iranian F-5 variant penetrated layered US air defenses and bombed Kuwait's Camp Buehring base despite the presence of Patriot missile batteries, short-range interceptors, "advanced radar coverage" and regional surveillance.
Speaking to Sputnik, Krasnoperov explained that the Iranian jet:
could have used the “dead zone” between enemy radar stations, knowing their coordinates and flying at low altitudes
likely took advantage of potential confusion among US forces in the war’s first hours, including second guessing about the plane’s ID and whether it’s a ‘friend or foe’
may have flown in at low speed (600-700 km/h), allowing for emergency anti-missile maneuvers and the calm targeting of one target after another
if the jet was a modernized F-5E Tiger II
or Saeqeh-2
with twin seat pilot/navigator-operator configuration, the second airman could handle missile guidance/target acquisition, simplifying the pilot's job
if modern Iranian homing missiles with pre-programmed target coordinates were used, the pilot’s job would be getting as close to the target as possible to fire them
The incident also once again confirms the ineffectiveness of US air defense platforms, including the vaunted Patriot missile system, according to Krasnoperov.