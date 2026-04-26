https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/western-nuclear-policy-threatens-russias-core-interests-1124042607.html
Western Nuclear Policy Threatens Russia's Core Interests
Western Nuclear Policy Threatens Russia's Core Interests
Sputnik International
Western nuclear policies undermine Russia's fundamental security interests and risk direct armed confrontation between nuclear powers, Andrey Belousov, head of Russia's delegation to the NPT Review Conference and Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-04-26T07:21+0000
2026-04-26T07:21+0000
2026-04-26T07:21+0000
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The 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) will convene in New York from April 27 to May 22. Western countries are "playing a perilously dangerous game," the diplomat said. "The Western nuclear trio is doing this in violation of the understandings and agreements outlined in the January 3, 2022, joint statement by the five nuclear states' leaders on preventing nuclear war and arms race," he said. The United States and its strategic stability allies pursue a "peace through strength" doctrine, Belousov said. In practice this means that Western countries are striving to gain decisive military superiority over rivals, explicitly named as Russia and China, he said. They simultaneously adapt nuclear and other strategic capabilities to achieve these aims, Belousov concluded.
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russia, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), west, nuclear, nuclear weapons
russia, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), west, nuclear, nuclear weapons
Western Nuclear Policy Threatens Russia's Core Interests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western nuclear policies undermine Russia's fundamental security interests and risk direct armed confrontation between nuclear powers, Andrey Belousov, head of Russia's delegation to the NPT Review Conference and Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, said in an interview with Sputnik.
The 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
(NPT) will convene in New York from April 27 to May 22.
"Amid the ongoing crisis, escalatory moves persist along the Russia-West line, infringing on the fundamental interests of our country and heightening the danger of direct nuclear power conflict," Belousov said.
Western countries are "playing a perilously dangerous game," the diplomat said.
"The Western nuclear trio is doing this in violation of the understandings and agreements outlined in the January 3, 2022, joint statement by the five nuclear states' leaders on preventing nuclear war and arms race," he said.
The United States and its strategic stability allies pursue a "peace through strength" doctrine, Belousov said. In practice this means that Western countries are striving to gain decisive military superiority over rivals, explicitly named as Russia and China, he said.
They simultaneously adapt nuclear and other strategic capabilities to achieve these aims, Belousov concluded.