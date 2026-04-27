https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/iranian-foreign-minister-says-discussed-ways-to-continue-dialogue-with-us-in-pakistan-1124047134.html

Iranian FM: Pakistan Visit Included Talks on Path for Continued US Dialogue

Iranian FM: Pakistan Visit Included Talks on Path for Continued US Dialogue

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he had discussed ways to continue dialogue with the United States during his visit to Pakistan.

2026-04-27T09:13+0000

2026-04-27T09:13+0000

2026-04-27T10:57+0000

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"I had good consultations with my friends in Pakistan, and the visit was successful. We discussed under what conditions and on what track negotiations can be continued," Araghchi wrote on Telegram. The top diplomat also said that during his visit to Oman, he had discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran and Muscat share many common views and have agreed to continue expert-level dialogue, Araghchi added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/us-to-struggle-to-legally-justify-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz--south-korean-association-1124037953.html

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