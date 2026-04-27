https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/iranian-foreign-minister-says-discussed-ways-to-continue-dialogue-with-us-in-pakistan-1124047134.html
Iranian FM: Pakistan Visit Included Talks on Path for Continued US Dialogue
Iranian FM: Pakistan Visit Included Talks on Path for Continued US Dialogue
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he had discussed ways to continue dialogue with the United States during his visit to Pakistan.
2026-04-27T09:13+0000
2026-04-27T09:13+0000
2026-04-27T10:57+0000
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"I had good consultations with my friends in Pakistan, and the visit was successful. We discussed under what conditions and on what track negotiations can be continued," Araghchi wrote on Telegram. The top diplomat also said that during his visit to Oman, he had discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran and Muscat share many common views and have agreed to continue expert-level dialogue, Araghchi added.
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Iranian FM: Pakistan Visit Included Talks on Path for Continued US Dialogue
09:13 GMT 27.04.2026 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 27.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he had discussed ways to continue dialogue with the United States during his visit to Pakistan.
"I had good consultations with my friends in Pakistan, and the visit was successful. We discussed under what conditions and on what track negotiations can be continued," Araghchi wrote on Telegram.
The top diplomat also said that during his visit to Oman, he had discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz
. Tehran and Muscat share many common views and have agreed to continue expert-level dialogue, Araghchi added.