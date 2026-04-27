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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/malian-defense-minister-killed-in-terrorist-attack-on-his-residence-1124046279.html
Malian Defense Minister Killed in Terrorist Attack on His Residence
Malian Defense Minister Killed in Terrorist Attack on His Residence
Sputnik International
Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed as a result of a terrorist attack on his residence, Malian government spokesman Issa Coulibaly said on Sunday.
2026-04-27T05:07+0000
2026-04-27T05:07+0000
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"He engaged the attackers, managing to eliminate some of them… During intense fighting, he was wounded and transported to the hospital, where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries," the spokesman said in a video posted by Malian broadcaster ORTM on its social media page.The attack has been attributed to the Jama'at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM)*, affiliated with al-Qaeda*, amid coordinated assaults on multiple locations across the country.*Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries
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Malian Defense Minister Killed in Terrorist Attack on His Residence

05:07 GMT 27.04.2026
© Sputnik / Алексей МайшевMalian Defense Minister Sadio Camara
Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
© Sputnik / Алексей Майшев
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed as a result of a terrorist attack on his residence, Malian government spokesman Issa Coulibaly said on Sunday.
"He engaged the attackers, managing to eliminate some of them… During intense fighting, he was wounded and transported to the hospital, where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries," the spokesman said in a video posted by Malian broadcaster ORTM on its social media page.
The attack has been attributed to the Jama'at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM)*, affiliated with al-Qaeda*, amid coordinated assaults on multiple locations across the country.
A Ukrainian serviceman of the Ochi reconnaissance unit launches a Furia drone to fly over Russian positions at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2025
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27 September 2025, 09:53 GMT
*Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries
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