https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/pakistan-throws-open-its-gates-for-irans-transit-trade-to-third-countries-1124049289.html

Pakistan Throws Open Its Gates for Iran's Transit Trade to Third Countries

Pakistan Throws Open Its Gates for Iran's Transit Trade to Third Countries

Sputnik International

Iran and any other nation can now ship transit goods via Pakistan — as long as they provide a cashable bank guarantee equal to Pakistan's import charges.

2026-04-27T14:21+0000

2026-04-27T14:21+0000

2026-04-27T14:21+0000

analysis

pakistan

karachi

gwadar

gwadar port

iran

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Pakistan has officially opened six land routes for the transit of goods to Iran. The "Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026" came into force on April 25. Essence of the Decision Iran—and any third country—may now transport transit goods through Pakistan, subject to one key condition: the provision of a cashable bank guarantee equivalent to Pakistan’s applicable import levies. Six Approved Routes: Why Now? Amid the US-Iran conflict, over 3,000 containers bound for Iran are stuck at Karachi port following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Located 87.5 km from Gwadar Port, the Gabd–Reemdam crossing saw Pakistan activate its side three years ago. What Does This Mean? This facilitates land transport — not only for the 3,000 stranded containers but also for future needs, Rangoonwala says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/new-trade-corridor-activated-kyrgyz-truck-reaches-pakistan-1124034645.html

pakistan

karachi

gwadar

iran

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pakistan, karachi, gwadar, gwadar port, iran