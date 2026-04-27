Pakistan Throws Open Its Gates for Iran's Transit Trade to Third Countries
© AP Photo / Muhammad YousufA Pakistan Navy soldier stands guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart, at Gwadar port, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) west of Karachi. Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
© AP Photo / Muhammad Yousuf
Subscribe
Iran and any other nation can now ship transit goods via Pakistan — as long as they provide a cashable bank guarantee equal to Pakistan's import charges.
Pakistan has officially opened six land routes for the transit of goods to Iran. The "Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026" came into force on April 25.
Essence of the Decision
Iran—and any third country—may now transport transit goods through Pakistan, subject to one key condition: the provision of a cashable bank guarantee equivalent to Pakistan’s applicable import levies.
Six Approved Routes:
1.Gwadar–Gabd
2.Karachi/Port Qasim–Lyari–Ormara–Pasni–Gabd
3.Karachi/Port Qasim–Khuzdar–Dalbandin–Taftan
4.Gwadar–Turbat–Hoshab–Panjgur–Nagg–Besima–Khuzdar–Quetta/Lakpass–Dalbandin–Nokundi–Taftan
5.Gwadar–Liari–Khuzdar–Quetta/Lakpass–Dalbandin–Nokundi–Taftan
6.Karachi/Port Qasim–Gwadar–Gabd
24 April, 15:02 GMT
Why Now?
Amid the US-Iran conflict, over 3,000 containers bound for Iran are stuck at Karachi port following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
"The fact that Iran enabled the Gabd Reemdam crossing for transport under the TIR convention led to this measure," explains Tariq Rangoonwala, Chair of Pakistan National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce.
Located 87.5 km from Gwadar Port, the Gabd–Reemdam crossing saw Pakistan activate its side three years ago.
What Does This Mean?
This facilitates land transport — not only for the 3,000 stranded containers but also for future needs, Rangoonwala says.
"Already this route is being used for exports from Pakistan to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as an alternate to the Sost-Khunjerab route in the north and we hope to see this remain an ongoing feature," the expert says.