https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-rhythmic-gymnastics-juniors-sidelined-from-european-cup-over-bureaucratic-obstacles-1124038277.html

Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Juniors Sidelined from European Cup Over Bureaucratic Obstacles

Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Juniors Sidelined from European Cup Over Bureaucratic Obstacles

Sputnik International

Russian juniors in rhythmic gymnastics group routines cannot take part in the 2026 European Cup due to lengthy administrative procedures for obtaining neutral status, as well as the subsequent refusal of registration by European Gymnastics.

2026-04-27T06:22+0000

2026-04-27T06:22+0000

2026-04-27T06:22+0000

international olympic committee (ioc)

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world

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The Russian Gymnastics Federation submitted documents for neutral status applications for eight athletes—Anna Gryaznova, Vladislava Gayvoronskaya, Elizaveta Malashenko, Alexandra Ponomareva, Kira Pryn, Miroslava Monina, Alisa Kirpicheva, and Elvira Belyaeva—in late March, and repeatedly requested expedited approval from World Gymnastics (WG) between April 3 and April 21, including an appeal to the WG president. By April 22, only some athletes had received neutral status, the rest followed later. Testing pool inclusion was confirmed on April 23. Until then, participation was impossible. Meanwhile, registration for the European Cup had already closed, with the draw held on April 11. European Gymnastics stated that late entry was not permitted post-draw, although pre-registration as "pending" was possible—but the Russian Gymnastics Federation says it only learned of this option after the draw.International Olympic Committee StatementsThe IOC also recommended that international sports federations apply a similar approach within their own junior competitions.Underlying ImplicationsRussian athletes met all international competition requirements, and the Russian Gymnastics Federation submitted documents on time while repeatedly urging faster processing. However, neutral status decisions only came after key European Cup registration deadlines.After months of preparation, the junior team lost its chance to compete due to uncoordinated administrative procedures. Despite the IOC’s public commitment to facilitating youth athletes’ access to participation, the administrative mechanisms of both World and European Gymnastics continue to create barriers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/international-federation-of-gymnastics-bends-over-backwards-to-show-double-standards-against-russia-1123934242.html

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