https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-rhythmic-gymnastics-juniors-sidelined-from-european-cup-over-bureaucratic-obstacles-1124038277.html
Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Juniors Sidelined from European Cup Over Bureaucratic Obstacles
Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Juniors Sidelined from European Cup Over Bureaucratic Obstacles
Sputnik International
Russian juniors in rhythmic gymnastics group routines cannot take part in the 2026 European Cup due to lengthy administrative procedures for obtaining neutral status, as well as the subsequent refusal of registration by European Gymnastics.
2026-04-27T06:22+0000
2026-04-27T06:22+0000
2026-04-27T06:22+0000
international olympic committee (ioc)
russia
world
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The Russian Gymnastics Federation submitted documents for neutral status applications for eight athletes—Anna Gryaznova, Vladislava Gayvoronskaya, Elizaveta Malashenko, Alexandra Ponomareva, Kira Pryn, Miroslava Monina, Alisa Kirpicheva, and Elvira Belyaeva—in late March, and repeatedly requested expedited approval from World Gymnastics (WG) between April 3 and April 21, including an appeal to the WG president. By April 22, only some athletes had received neutral status, the rest followed later. Testing pool inclusion was confirmed on April 23. Until then, participation was impossible. Meanwhile, registration for the European Cup had already closed, with the draw held on April 11. European Gymnastics stated that late entry was not permitted post-draw, although pre-registration as "pending" was possible—but the Russian Gymnastics Federation says it only learned of this option after the draw.International Olympic Committee StatementsThe IOC also recommended that international sports federations apply a similar approach within their own junior competitions.Underlying ImplicationsRussian athletes met all international competition requirements, and the Russian Gymnastics Federation submitted documents on time while repeatedly urging faster processing. However, neutral status decisions only came after key European Cup registration deadlines.After months of preparation, the junior team lost its chance to compete due to uncoordinated administrative procedures. Despite the IOC’s public commitment to facilitating youth athletes’ access to participation, the administrative mechanisms of both World and European Gymnastics continue to create barriers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/international-federation-of-gymnastics-bends-over-backwards-to-show-double-standards-against-russia-1123934242.html
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international olympic committee (ioc), russia, world
international olympic committee (ioc), russia, world
Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Juniors Sidelined from European Cup Over Bureaucratic Obstacles
Russian juniors in rhythmic gymnastics group routines cannot take part in the 2026 European Cup due to lengthy administrative procedures for obtaining neutral status, as well as the subsequent refusal of registration by European Gymnastics.
The Russian Gymnastics Federation submitted documents for neutral status applications for eight athletes—Anna Gryaznova, Vladislava Gayvoronskaya, Elizaveta Malashenko, Alexandra Ponomareva, Kira Pryn, Miroslava Monina, Alisa Kirpicheva, and Elvira Belyaeva—in late March, and repeatedly requested expedited approval from World Gymnastics (WG) between April 3 and April 21, including an appeal to the WG president.
By April 22, only some athletes had received neutral status, the rest followed later. Testing pool inclusion was confirmed on April 23. Until then, participation was impossible.
Meanwhile, registration for the European Cup had already closed, with the draw held on April 11. European Gymnastics stated that late entry was not permitted post-draw, although pre-registration as "pending" was possible—but the Russian Gymnastics Federation says it only learned of this option after the draw.
International Olympic Committee Statements
"Youth athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport should no longer face restrictions in access to international youth competitions, in both individual and team sports," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated in December 2025.
The IOC also recommended that international sports federations apply a similar approach within their own junior competitions.
"Athletes have a fundamental right to access sport across the world, and to compete free from political interference or pressure from governmental organizations," the statement added.
Russian athletes met all international competition requirements, and the Russian Gymnastics Federation submitted documents on time while repeatedly urging faster processing. However, neutral status decisions only came after key European Cup registration deadlines.
After months of preparation, the junior team lost its chance to compete due to uncoordinated administrative procedures. Despite the IOC’s public commitment to facilitating youth athletes’ access to participation, the administrative mechanisms of both World and European Gymnastics continue to create barriers.
The matter of expanding access for Russian juniors, including the possibility of competing with national symbols, was originally scheduled for consideration by World Gymnastics in early March 2026. Review of the matter was subsequently postponed until May 2026.
Despite the IOC's publicly stated position in favor of broader access for youth athletes, World Gymnastics continues to delay practical decisions that directly affect athletes' ability to participate in international competitions.