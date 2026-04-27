https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/ukraines-nato-eu-membership-unavailable-in-near-future--eu-defense-commissioner-1124050459.html
Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership 'Unavailable' in Near Future – EU Defense Commissioner
Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership 'Unavailable' in Near Future – EU Defense Commissioner
Sputnik International
Ukraine will not realistically become member of NATO any time soon, while the process of joining the European Union remains complicated, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said on Monday.
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"Let's be realistic: NATO membership for Ukraine for the time being is not available. Full membership of the European Union is a complicated process, which cannot guarantee quick integration of defense capabilities," Kubilius said during the Road to URC – Security and Defense Dimension conference in Rzeszow, Poland. He conceded that not every EU state wanted to see Ukraine as part of the EU family. There have been calls from member states to delay Ukraine's integration, Kubilius said, citing the Ukrainian economy as a possible cause for concern. Instead, the commissioner proposed granting Kiev full access to the EU's single market as an exception, as well as integrating Ukraine into European defense programs. Kubilius further acknowledged that Russia had become stronger since 2022. He said it had become a war economy with a combat-proven army capable of mustering millions of drones, and the ability to surpass the European defense industry.
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Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership 'Unavailable' in Near Future – EU Defense Commissioner
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will not realistically become member of NATO any time soon, while the process of joining the European Union remains complicated, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said on Monday.
"Let's be realistic: NATO membership for Ukraine for the time being is not available. Full membership of the European Union is a complicated process, which cannot guarantee quick integration of defense capabilities," Kubilius said during the Road to URC – Security and Defense Dimension conference in Rzeszow, Poland.
He conceded that not every EU state wanted to see Ukraine as part of the EU family
. There have been calls from member states to delay Ukraine's integration, Kubilius said, citing the Ukrainian economy as a possible cause for concern.
Instead, the commissioner proposed granting Kiev full access to the EU's single market as an exception, as well as integrating Ukraine into European defense programs.
Kubilius further acknowledged that Russia had become stronger since 2022. He said it had become a war economy with a combat-proven army capable of mustering millions of drones, and the ability to surpass the European defense industry.