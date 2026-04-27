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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/ukraines-nato-eu-membership-unavailable-in-near-future--eu-defense-commissioner-1124050459.html
Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership 'Unavailable' in Near Future – EU Defense Commissioner
Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership 'Unavailable' in Near Future – EU Defense Commissioner
Sputnik International
Ukraine will not realistically become member of NATO any time soon, while the process of joining the European Union remains complicated, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said on Monday.
2026-04-27T16:37+0000
2026-04-27T16:37+0000
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"Let's be realistic: NATO membership for Ukraine for the time being is not available. Full membership of the European Union is a complicated process, which cannot guarantee quick integration of defense capabilities," Kubilius said during the Road to URC – Security and Defense Dimension conference in Rzeszow, Poland. He conceded that not every EU state wanted to see Ukraine as part of the EU family. There have been calls from member states to delay Ukraine's integration, Kubilius said, citing the Ukrainian economy as a possible cause for concern. Instead, the commissioner proposed granting Kiev full access to the EU's single market as an exception, as well as integrating Ukraine into European defense programs. Kubilius further acknowledged that Russia had become stronger since 2022. He said it had become a war economy with a combat-proven army capable of mustering millions of drones, and the ability to surpass the European defense industry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/slovakia-may-block-ukraines-accession-to-eu---parliaments-deputy-speaker-1124011471.html
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Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership 'Unavailable' in Near Future – EU Defense Commissioner

16:37 GMT 27.04.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will not realistically become member of NATO any time soon, while the process of joining the European Union remains complicated, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said on Monday.
"Let's be realistic: NATO membership for Ukraine for the time being is not available. Full membership of the European Union is a complicated process, which cannot guarantee quick integration of defense capabilities," Kubilius said during the Road to URC – Security and Defense Dimension conference in Rzeszow, Poland.
He conceded that not every EU state wanted to see Ukraine as part of the EU family. There have been calls from member states to delay Ukraine's integration, Kubilius said, citing the Ukrainian economy as a possible cause for concern.
Instead, the commissioner proposed granting Kiev full access to the EU's single market as an exception, as well as integrating Ukraine into European defense programs.
Kubilius further acknowledged that Russia had become stronger since 2022. He said it had become a war economy with a combat-proven army capable of mustering millions of drones, and the ability to surpass the European defense industry.
The Slovak national flag, left, flutters next to the flag of European Union in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
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Slovakia May Block Ukraine's Accession to EU - Parliament's Deputy Speaker
19 April, 10:27 GMT
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