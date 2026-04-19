https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/slovakia-may-block-ukraines-accession-to-eu---parliaments-deputy-speaker-1124011471.html

Slovakia May Block Ukraine's Accession to EU - Parliament's Deputy Speaker

Slovakia May Block Ukraine's Accession to EU - Parliament's Deputy Speaker

Sputnik International

Slovakia may block Ukraine's accession to the European Union if the energy conflict between Kiev and Bratislava escalates, Tibor Gaspar, the Slovak parliament's deputy speaker, told Sputnik.

2026-04-19T10:27+0000

2026-04-19T10:27+0000

2026-04-19T10:27+0000

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"Ukraine does not risk 'automatically losing EU support,' but it may face specific problems with Slovakia if conflicts (for example, in energy, transit, and military aid) intensify. Ultimately, the Slovak Republic may block Ukraine's accession to the EU," Gaspar said. He noted that Slovakia supported any country's accession to the EU only if all requirements were met and there was full readiness in all areas. He also recalled that "Prime Minister Robert Fico has long taken a more critical stance toward Ukraine than previous Slovak governments." "Indeed, energy (for example, the Druzhba oil pipeline) and issues of aid to Ukraine are sensitive issues and can lead to tensions," Gaspar concluded. Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukrainian territory to Slovakia and Hungary on January 27, citing damage to the pipeline. Slovak authorities believe the pipeline is operational, and the halt in oil supplies is a political decision by the Ukrainian side aimed at blackmail.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/fico-tells-top-diplomat-to-revive-slovakia-russia-intergovernmental-commissions-1123602603.html

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