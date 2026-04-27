https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/un-chief-calls-on-states-to-lift-cloud-of-nuclear-proliferation-hanging-over-humanity-1124050583.html

UN Chief Calls on States to Lift Cloud of Nuclear Proliferation Hanging Over Humanity

UN Chief Calls on States to Lift Cloud of Nuclear Proliferation Hanging Over Humanity

Sputnik International

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged states to act fast and deter nuclear proliferation in order to preserve humanity.

2026-04-27T16:39+0000

2026-04-27T16:39+0000

2026-04-27T16:39+0000

world

antonio guterres

the united nations (un)

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

nuclear

nuclear technology

nuclear weapons

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“Let’s act with urgency to lift this cloud hanging over humanity,” Guterres said at the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Guterres also called on states to revive their faith in unity and act as one. The NPT, opened for signature in 1968, is the cornerstone global treaty that seeks to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and advance nuclear disarmament. It has 191 states parties, including the five recognized nuclear-weapon states, making it the most widely adhered-to arms control agreement in history.

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antonio guterres, the united nations (un), nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), nuclear, nuclear technology, nuclear weapons