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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/us-air-force-probes-fire-at-uk-air-base-used-for-strikes-at-iran-1124047843.html
US Air Force Investigates Blaze at UK Base Used for Bombing Iran
US Air Force Investigates Blaze at UK Base Used for Bombing Iran
Sputnik International
The US Air Force is investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend at the UK Fairford Air Base, home to a US bomber unit used for attacks on Iran, the GB News channel reported on Monday.
2026-04-27T11:14+0000
2026-04-27T11:34+0000
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The blaze erupted in the early hours of Sunday inside an "old or disused building" at the RAF Fairford airbase, a UK Ministry of Defense spokesman was cited as saying by GB News. No one was injured in the fire, which was contained, nor did the blaze pose any threat to the base or the local community, the authorities said.The UK government noted in March that it had allowed the United States to use the base for strikes on Iran, but only for what it described as "defensive" operations. Demonstrators rallied outside the airbase to protest against US attacks on Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/araghchi-condemns-us-use-of-uk-bases-for-aggression-against-iran-1123871829.html
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US Air Force Investigates Blaze at UK Base Used for Bombing Iran

11:14 GMT 27.04.2026 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 27.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantA US B1 Lancer bomber takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Thursday, March 26, 2026.
A US B1 Lancer bomber takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Thursday, March 26, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Air Force is investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend at the UK Fairford Air Base, home to a US bomber unit used for strikes against Iran, the GB News channel reported on Monday.
The blaze erupted in the early hours of Sunday inside an "old or disused building" at the RAF Fairford airbase, a UK Ministry of Defense spokesman was cited as saying by GB News.
"An investigation has been initiated and is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available," the Air Force said in a statement published by the channel.
No one was injured in the fire, which was contained, nor did the blaze pose any threat to the base or the local community, the authorities said.
The UK government noted in March that it had allowed the United States to use the base for strikes on Iran, but only for what it described as "defensive" operations. Demonstrators rallied outside the airbase to protest against US attacks on Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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Araghchi Condemns US Use of UK Bases for Aggression Against Iran
21 March, 03:17 GMT
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