https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/white-house-gala-dinner-shooting-suspect-charged-with-attempted-assassination-of-trump-1124051523.html
White House Gala Dinner Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump
White House Gala Dinner Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump
Sputnik International
A man suspected in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner is charged with an assassination attempt against US President Donald Trump and faces a life sentence, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.
2026-04-27T18:38+0000
2026-04-27T18:38+0000
2026-04-27T18:43+0000
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“He attempted to assassinate the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine told the court. The suspect, who was present in court without shackles, is also charged with discharging and transportation of a firearm.Allen has not yet entered a plea. Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered him held pending further proceedings, with another detention hearing set for Thursday. Allen's lawyer, Tezira Abe, said her client has no prior criminal record.Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the shooting an assassination attempt against Trump.The shooting occurred at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Trump attended the event for the first time in his two terms. The US president announced that he and members of his cabinet were safe and that the attacker had been detained. Authorities have named the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old California resident.
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White House Gala Dinner Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump
18:38 GMT 27.04.2026 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 27.04.2026)
WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - A man suspected in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner is charged with an assassination attempt against US President Donald Trump and faces a life sentence, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.
“He attempted to assassinate the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine told the court.
The suspect, who was present in court without shackles, is also charged with discharging and transportation of a firearm.
Allen has not yet entered a plea.
Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered him held pending further proceedings, with another detention hearing set for Thursday.
Allen's lawyer, Tezira Abe, said her client has no prior criminal record.
Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the shooting an assassination attempt against Trump.
The shooting occurred at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Trump attended the event for the first time in his two terms. The US president announced that he and members of his cabinet were safe and that the attacker had been detained. Authorities have named the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old California resident.