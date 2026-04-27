https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/rubio-says-white-house-correspondents-gala-dinner-shooting-unfortunate-situation-1124050329.html

Rubio Says White House Correspondents Gala Dinner Shooting 'Unfortunate Situation'

Rubio Says White House Correspondents Gala Dinner Shooting 'Unfortunate Situation'

Sputnik International

The shooting that occurred at the White House correspondents' gala dinner was an "unfortunate situation," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.

2026-04-27T16:35+0000

2026-04-27T16:35+0000

2026-04-27T16:35+0000

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"It was sort of an unfortunate situation that happened there where one individual can disrupt what is one of the bigger nights in Washington, specially when the president attends," Rubio told Fox News. The secretary further noted that immediately after the shooting, he went to the White House's Command Center to join President Donald Trump and ensure that everything for the continuity of government was in place. On the evening of Saturday, shots were heard at the Washington Hilton hotel in the US capital, where the annual gala dinner with White House correspondents and members of the American administration was taking place. All those present, including Trump and the First Lady, were evacuated. The suspect was quickly detained, but one Secret Service agent was injured. The president said the dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days. The suspect was later identified as Cole Allen, who had frequently criticized the US government over its reluctance to provide aid to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/trump-says-he-is-fine-after-shooting-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner-1124044895.html

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us, marco rubio, donald trump, washington, secret service, white house, shooting