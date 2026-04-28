https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/exclusive-top-hezbollah-analyst-reveals-why-militias-fpv-drones-are-silent-killers-of-idf-armor-1124055966.html

Exclusive: Top Hezbollah Analyst Reveals Why Militia’s FPV Drones Are ‘Silent Killers’ of IDF Armor

Exclusive: Top Hezbollah Analyst Reveals Why Militia’s FPV Drones Are ‘Silent Killers’ of IDF Armor

Sputnik International

“You cannot hear it while it’s coming,” and countermeasures – from the Merkava’s Trophy system on down, are powerless to stop it – these are the reasons why the militia’s new drones are so effective, Lebanese Hezbollah strategy analyst Ali Hamie.

2026-04-28T14:27+0000

2026-04-28T14:27+0000

2026-04-28T14:27+0000

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The cheap, fiberoptic cable-tethered, RPG grenade-fitted FPV UAVs are “very effective right now,” Hamie told Sputnik, pointing to reports and footage of their use showing that enemy forces can’t see them coming, detect them or map their trajectory before arrival.Hezbollah’s goal? “To show the enemy in Lebanon that they are still existing” within the so-called Yellow Line zone occupied by Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/netanyahu-orders-major-strike-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1124040988.html

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