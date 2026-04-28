https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/exclusive-top-hezbollah-analyst-reveals-why-militias-fpv-drones-are-silent-killers-of-idf-armor-1124055966.html
Exclusive: Top Hezbollah Analyst Reveals Why Militia’s FPV Drones Are ‘Silent Killers’ of IDF Armor
Exclusive: Top Hezbollah Analyst Reveals Why Militia’s FPV Drones Are ‘Silent Killers’ of IDF Armor
Sputnik International
“You cannot hear it while it’s coming,” and countermeasures – from the Merkava’s Trophy system on down, are powerless to stop it – these are the reasons why the militia’s new drones are so effective, Lebanese Hezbollah strategy analyst Ali Hamie.
2026-04-28T14:27+0000
2026-04-28T14:27+0000
2026-04-28T14:27+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124055740_0:17:1079:623_1920x0_80_0_0_8e97afac8a063b44b04bc25cb00ac60e.jpg
The cheap, fiberoptic cable-tethered, RPG grenade-fitted FPV UAVs are “very effective right now,” Hamie told Sputnik, pointing to reports and footage of their use showing that enemy forces can’t see them coming, detect them or map their trajectory before arrival.Hezbollah’s goal? “To show the enemy in Lebanon that they are still existing” within the so-called Yellow Line zone occupied by Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/netanyahu-orders-major-strike-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1124040988.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124055740_113:0:965:639_1920x0_80_0_0_b88929ec70da499e554a9cb66b826dab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
military & intelligence, lebanon, israel, hezbollah, drones
military & intelligence, lebanon, israel, hezbollah, drones
Exclusive: Top Hezbollah Analyst Reveals Why Militia’s FPV Drones Are ‘Silent Killers’ of IDF Armor
“You cannot hear it while it’s coming,” and countermeasures – from the Merkava’s Trophy system on down, are powerless to stop it – these are the reasons why the militia’s new drones are so effective, Lebanese Hezbollah strategy analyst Ali Hamie.
The cheap, fiberoptic cable-tethered, RPG grenade-fitted FPV UAVs are “very effective right now,” Hamie told Sputnik, pointing to reports and footage of their use showing that enemy forces can’t see them coming, detect them or map their trajectory before arrival.
Plus, precision controls allow them to be taken straight “to the tank gun opening, the muzzle of the cannon,” inside the hatches of armored vehicles, etc.
Hezbollah’s goal? “To show the enemy in Lebanon that they are still existing” within the so-called Yellow Line zone occupied by Israel.
“If the situation will explode and expand, they will use their ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles,” Hamie warned.