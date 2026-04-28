https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/hezbollahs-deadly-fiberoptic-tethered-drones-poke-huge-hole-in-israels-defenses-1124056329.html
Hezbollah’s Deadly Fiberoptic Tethered Drones Poke Huge Hole in Israel’s Defenses
Hezbollah’s Deadly Fiberoptic Tethered Drones Poke Huge Hole in Israel’s Defenses
Sputnik International
The Lebanese militia’s new UAVs have taken its asymmetric warfare capabilities to new heights.$400-500 UAVs built from 3D-printed plastic parts, Soviet RPG grenades and cheap FPV controls linked to spools of commercially-sourced fiberoptic cable are taking on Israeli tanks worth millions.
2026-04-28T12:42+0000
2026-04-28T12:42+0000
2026-04-28T12:42+0000
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Fiberoptic tethering means no radio frequency (RF) signature, while small size and flight at heights under 100M means extremely low observability.Israeli tanks’ main protection – the sophisticated Trophy active protection system, has radar optimized for large, fast inbound objects. It’s not designed for slow, tiny drones.The IDF’s other tools – Drone Dome, reDrone and Drone Guard operate via RF detection and jamming. They’re completely useless against signal-less projectiles.Hezbollah has used its drones to target Merkava tanks, D9 armored bulldozers, Eitan APCs and Namer IFVs, and even flown them into occupied buildings.Israeli analysts admit the scale of the problem, with a recent Times of Israel report warning that “no proper defense exists yet” against these weapons, and chastising the IDF, saying the drones’ emergence “should not have come as a surprise,” given their extensive use in Ukraine since 2024.Israeli analyst Shaiel Ben-Ephraim points out that the idea is an extension of Soviet-era wire-guided weapons concepts from the 1970s which has “proved highly effective in modern combat.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/hezbollah-official-vows-response-to-israeli-ceasefire-violations-1124009454.html
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military & intelligence, israel, ukraine, lebanon, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), drone
military & intelligence, israel, ukraine, lebanon, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), drone
Hezbollah’s Deadly Fiberoptic Tethered Drones Poke Huge Hole in Israel’s Defenses
The Lebanese militia’s new UAVs have taken its asymmetric warfare capabilities to new heights.$400-500 UAVs built from 3D-printed plastic parts, Soviet RPG grenades and cheap FPV controls linked to spools of commercially-sourced fiberoptic cable are taking on Israeli tanks worth millions.
Fiberoptic tethering means no radio frequency (RF) signature, while small size and flight at heights under 100M means extremely low observability.
Israeli tanks’ main protection – the sophisticated Trophy active protection system, has radar optimized for large, fast inbound objects. It’s not designed for slow, tiny drones.
The IDF’s other tools – Drone Dome, reDrone and Drone Guard operate via RF detection and jamming. They’re completely useless against signal-less projectiles.
Hezbollah has used its drones to target Merkava tanks, D9 armored bulldozers, Eitan APCs and Namer IFVs, and even flown them into occupied buildings.
Israeli analysts admit the scale of the problem, with a recent Times of Israel report warning
that “no proper defense exists yet” against these weapons, and chastising the IDF, saying the drones’ emergence “should not have come as a surprise,” given their extensive use in Ukraine since 2024.
Russia pioneered fiberoptic FPV drones, creating them as a workaround to heavy enemy jamming.
Israeli analyst Shaiel Ben-Ephraim points out
that the idea is an extension of Soviet-era wire-guided weapons concepts from the 1970s which has “proved highly effective in modern combat.”
“They’re cheap, effective, and lethal,” the analyst stressed, warning that Israeli forces in southern Lebanon are now “sitting ducks.”