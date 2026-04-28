https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/hezbollahs-deadly-fiberoptic-tethered-drones-poke-huge-hole-in-israels-defenses-1124056329.html

Hezbollah’s Deadly Fiberoptic Tethered Drones Poke Huge Hole in Israel’s Defenses

Hezbollah’s Deadly Fiberoptic Tethered Drones Poke Huge Hole in Israel’s Defenses

Sputnik International

The Lebanese militia’s new UAVs have taken its asymmetric warfare capabilities to new heights.$400-500 UAVs built from 3D-printed plastic parts, Soviet RPG grenades and cheap FPV controls linked to spools of commercially-sourced fiberoptic cable are taking on Israeli tanks worth millions.

2026-04-28T12:42+0000

2026-04-28T12:42+0000

2026-04-28T12:42+0000

military

military & intelligence

israel

ukraine

lebanon

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

drone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124056466_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54b1792842bb3fd371f5ffe2f9af85da.jpg

Fiberoptic tethering means no radio frequency (RF) signature, while small size and flight at heights under 100M means extremely low observability.Israeli tanks’ main protection – the sophisticated Trophy active protection system, has radar optimized for large, fast inbound objects. It’s not designed for slow, tiny drones.The IDF’s other tools – Drone Dome, reDrone and Drone Guard operate via RF detection and jamming. They’re completely useless against signal-less projectiles.Hezbollah has used its drones to target Merkava tanks, D9 armored bulldozers, Eitan APCs and Namer IFVs, and even flown them into occupied buildings.Israeli analysts admit the scale of the problem, with a recent Times of Israel report warning that “no proper defense exists yet” against these weapons, and chastising the IDF, saying the drones’ emergence “should not have come as a surprise,” given their extensive use in Ukraine since 2024.Israeli analyst Shaiel Ben-Ephraim points out that the idea is an extension of Soviet-era wire-guided weapons concepts from the 1970s which has “proved highly effective in modern combat.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/hezbollah-official-vows-response-to-israeli-ceasefire-violations-1124009454.html

israel

ukraine

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, israel, ukraine, lebanon, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), drone