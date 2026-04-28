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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/rubio-vows-more-sanctions-on-iran-amid-us-blockade-1124052132.html
Rubio Vows More Sanctions on Iran Amid US Blockade
Rubio Vows More Sanctions on Iran Amid US Blockade
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US has imposed "extraordinary" pressure on Iran with sanctions, but more can still be done.
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“I think more can be brought to bear,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as outright military aggression against Iran appears not to be enough for Washington. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran, including strikes in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submitted its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations were concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/trump-discusses-with-security-team-irans-proposal-on-hormuz-strait-opening---white-house-1124050998.html
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Rubio Vows More Sanctions on Iran Amid US Blockade

05:08 GMT 28.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US has imposed "extraordinary" pressure on Iran with sanctions, but more can still be done.
“I think more can be brought to bear,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as outright military aggression against Iran appears not to be enough for Washington.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran, including strikes in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submitted its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations were concluded.
Судно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Discusses With Security Team Iran's Proposal on Hormuz Strait Opening - White House
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