https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/rubio-vows-more-sanctions-on-iran-amid-us-blockade-1124052132.html

Rubio Vows More Sanctions on Iran Amid US Blockade

Rubio Vows More Sanctions on Iran Amid US Blockade

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US has imposed "extraordinary" pressure on Iran with sanctions, but more can still be done.

2026-04-28T05:08+0000

2026-04-28T05:08+0000

2026-04-28T05:08+0000

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“I think more can be brought to bear,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as outright military aggression against Iran appears not to be enough for Washington. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran, including strikes in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submitted its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations were concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/trump-discusses-with-security-team-irans-proposal-on-hormuz-strait-opening---white-house-1124050998.html

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