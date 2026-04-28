https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/saudi-rift-iran-war-and-hormuz-trap-factors-that-may-have-pushed-uae-to-quit-opec-1124057303.html

Saudi Rift, Iran War and Hormuz Trap: Factors That May Have Pushed UAE to Quit OPEC

Saudi Rift, Iran War and Hormuz Trap: Factors That May Have Pushed UAE to Quit OPEC

Sputnik International

“Long before the Iran war, UAE toyed with the idea of leaving OPEC+ because of differences with Saudi Arabia about wanting a production quota of 5M bpd,” renowned oil economist Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh told Sputnik, commenting on Abu Dhabi's announcement Tuesday that it would be quitting the organization effective May 1.

2026-04-28T16:02+0000

2026-04-28T16:02+0000

2026-04-28T16:02+0000

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saudi arabia

donald trump

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Other factors include possible pressure from President Trump, and Iran’s bombing of the critical Fujairah Oil Terminal, which effectively trapped the UAE’s oil in the Gulf, preventing it from bypassing Hormuz.Dr. Salameh doesn't expect the move to have a significant impact on oil prices, as the country can "continue to export the same volumes whether it is inside OPEC or out," provided that stability returns to the region. As for global output, most countries don't have capacity to increase their current output anyway, apart from Iraq, he says.The UAE announced Tuesday it would be leaving OPEC+ after taking a “careful look” at its national energy strategy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/energy-investment-needed-consistently-sending-conflicting-signals-unacceptable---opec-head-1122963967.html

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dr mamdouh salameh, middle east, iran, uae, saudi arabia, donald trump, opec, gulf cooperation council