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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/there-was-no-threat-to-the-united-states--ex-cia-officer-on-iran-war-1124052282.html
'There Was No Threat to the United States' — Ex-CIA Officer on Iran War
'There Was No Threat to the United States' — Ex-CIA Officer on Iran War
Sputnik International
The current US war of aggression against Iran is unjustified, as Iran posed no threat to the US and is placing a growing financial burden on Americans, former CIA officer John Kiriakou told Tucker Carlson.
2026-04-28T05:16+0000
2026-04-28T05:16+0000
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“This is all coming from our own pockets,” he noted, contrasting it with earlier US wars where allies shared the costs.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran, including strikes in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submitted its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations were concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/average-gasoline-price-in-us-rises-to-highest-level-in-nearly-25-years---analysts-1123842148.html
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'There Was No Threat to the United States' — Ex-CIA Officer on Iran War

05:16 GMT 28.04.2026
© Photo : TasnimTrump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
© Photo : Tasnim
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The current US war of aggression against Iran is unjustified, as Iran posed no threat to the US and is placing a growing financial burden on Americans, former CIA officer John Kiriakou told Tucker Carlson.
“This is all coming from our own pockets,” he noted, contrasting it with earlier US wars where allies shared the costs.
“There was no nuclear weapons program,” he stressed, shattering the US official narrative.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran, including strikes in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submitted its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations were concluded.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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