https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/there-was-no-threat-to-the-united-states--ex-cia-officer-on-iran-war-1124052282.html

'There Was No Threat to the United States' — Ex-CIA Officer on Iran War

'There Was No Threat to the United States' — Ex-CIA Officer on Iran War

Sputnik International

The current US war of aggression against Iran is unjustified, as Iran posed no threat to the US and is placing a growing financial burden on Americans, former CIA officer John Kiriakou told Tucker Carlson.

2026-04-28T05:16+0000

2026-04-28T05:16+0000

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“This is all coming from our own pockets,” he noted, contrasting it with earlier US wars where allies shared the costs.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran, including strikes in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submitted its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations were concluded.

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