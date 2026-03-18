https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/average-gasoline-price-in-us-rises-to-highest-level-in-nearly-25-years---analysts-1123842148.html
Average Gasoline Price in US Rises to Highest Level in Nearly 2.5 Years - Analysts
Average Gasoline Price in US Rises to Highest Level in Nearly 2.5 Years - Analysts
Sputnik International
The average price of gasoline in the United States has risen to its highest level in nearly 2.5 years, reaching $3.8 per gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration.
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According to the American Automobile Association, the average gasoline price in the United States has climbed to nearly $3.8. Data from analysts of the independent organization Energy Information Administration indicate that Americans have not paid this much for gasoline since October 2023, when the price stood at $3.74 per gallon. In August and September of that year, the average price, according to these data, was even higher, reaching $4 per gallon. The issue of gasoline prices in the United States is used as a political argument in partisan disputes. The record high price is associated with the administration of former President Joe Biden: in June 2022, the average price per gallon exceeded $5. Incumbent US President Donald Trump repeatedly drew attention to this during his election campaign. The current spike in gasoline prices is linked to the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which followed the launch of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/forget-oil-natural-gas-prices-are-about-to-go-through-the-roof-if-hormuz-isnt-reopened-soon-1123729183.html
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Average Gasoline Price in US Rises to Highest Level in Nearly 2.5 Years - Analysts
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The average price of gasoline in the United States has risen to its highest level in nearly 2.5 years, reaching $3.8 per gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration.
According to the American Automobile Association, the average gasoline price in the United States has climbed to nearly $3.8.
Data from analysts of the independent organization Energy Information Administration indicate that Americans have not paid this much for gasoline since October 2023, when the price stood at $3.74 per gallon. In August and September of that year, the average price, according to these data, was even higher, reaching $4 per gallon.
The issue of gasoline prices in the United States is used as a political argument in partisan disputes. The record high price is associated with the administration of former President Joe Biden: in June 2022, the average price per gallon exceeded $5. Incumbent US President Donald Trump repeatedly drew attention to this during his election campaign.
The current spike in gasoline prices is linked to the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran
, which followed the launch of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.