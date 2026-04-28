https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/us-capture-of-maduro-was-act-beyond-any-conceivable-political-boundaries--expert--1124053117.html
US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert
US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert
Sputnik International
“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.
2026-04-28T07:28+0000
2026-04-28T07:28+0000
2026-04-28T07:28+0000
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“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.Jaimes also praised Maduro’s government for sticking to principles of multilateralism in Venezuela’s relations with other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-capture-of-maduro-marks-start-of-wwiii--dugin-1123413635.html
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US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York.
“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.
Dwelling on key challenges Venezuela currently faces, he stressed the need to restore the country’s oil industry and reinvigorate regional organizations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), where Venezuela can find “strength and support.”
Jaimes also praised Maduro’s government for sticking to principles of multilateralism in Venezuela’s relations with other countries.