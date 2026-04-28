International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/us-capture-of-maduro-was-act-beyond-any-conceivable-political-boundaries--expert--1124053117.html
US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert
US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert
Sputnik International
“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.
2026-04-28T07:28+0000
2026-04-28T07:28+0000
analysis
venezuela
us
nicolas maduro
capture
relations
support
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124052959_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2244b9f62c685caf055c76ebea281052.jpg
“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.Jaimes also praised Maduro’s government for sticking to principles of multilateralism in Venezuela’s relations with other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-capture-of-maduro-marks-start-of-wwiii--dugin-1123413635.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124052959_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4349c9a7663d261b948b48725bacda17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, us, nicolas maduro, capture, relations, support
venezuela, us, nicolas maduro, capture, relations, support

US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert

07:28 GMT 28.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosGovernment supporters carry portrait of former President Nicolas Maduro during a rally marking the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew Venezuelan dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2026.
Government supporters carry portrait of former President Nicolas Maduro during a rally marking the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew Venezuelan dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
Subscribe
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York.
“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.
Dwelling on key challenges Venezuela currently faces, he stressed the need to restore the country’s oil industry and reinvigorate regional organizations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), where Venezuela can find “strength and support.”
Jaimes also praised Maduro’s government for sticking to principles of multilateralism in Venezuela’s relations with other countries.
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
US-Venezuela Row
US Capture of Maduro Marks Start of WWIII — Dugin
4 January, 03:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала