https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/us-capture-of-maduro-was-act-beyond-any-conceivable-political-boundaries--expert--1124053117.html

US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert

US Capture of Maduro Was ‘Act Beyond Any Conceivable Political Boundaries’ – Expert

Sputnik International

“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.

2026-04-28T07:28+0000

2026-04-28T07:28+0000

2026-04-28T07:28+0000

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“Venezuela has found itself in an extremely complicated situation, which led to unexpected shifts in its relations with the US,” Venezuelan expert Miguel Jaimes told Sputnik.Jaimes also praised Maduro’s government for sticking to principles of multilateralism in Venezuela’s relations with other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/us-capture-of-maduro-marks-start-of-wwiii--dugin-1123413635.html

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