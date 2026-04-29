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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/pentagon-keeps-400-million-away-from-ukraine--reports-1124059150.html
Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports
Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports
Sputnik International
$400 million approved by Congress for Ukraine as "aid" for fiscal year 2026 has been sitting unused for months — with the Pentagon quietly shielding it from Ukraine’s corruption, the Washington Post reported.
2026-04-29T05:04+0000
2026-04-29T05:04+0000
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The Defense Department has ignored repeated requests from lawmakers about what’s happening to the money. Meanwhile, some officials call aid to Ukraine "wasteful." Russia has repeatedly emphasized that funneling military aid to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict, while weapon shipments become legitimate targets for the Russian army.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
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Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports

05:04 GMT 29.04.2026
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinA member of the US military inspects ammunition as workers unload artillery from a ship at Beirut's port in Lebanon on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015
A member of the US military inspects ammunition as workers unload artillery from a ship at Beirut's port in Lebanon on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
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$400 million approved by Congress for Ukraine as "aid" for fiscal year 2026 has been sitting unused for months — with the Pentagon quietly shielding it from Ukraine’s corruption, the Washington Post reported.
The Defense Department has ignored repeated requests from lawmakers about what’s happening to the money.
Meanwhile, some officials call aid to Ukraine "wasteful."
Russia has repeatedly emphasized that funneling military aid to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict, while weapon shipments become legitimate targets for the Russian army.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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