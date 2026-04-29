https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/pentagon-keeps-400-million-away-from-ukraine--reports-1124059150.html
Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports
Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports
Sputnik International
$400 million approved by Congress for Ukraine as "aid" for fiscal year 2026 has been sitting unused for months — with the Pentagon quietly shielding it from Ukraine’s corruption, the Washington Post reported.
2026-04-29T05:04+0000
2026-04-29T05:04+0000
2026-04-29T05:04+0000
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The Defense Department has ignored repeated requests from lawmakers about what’s happening to the money. Meanwhile, some officials call aid to Ukraine "wasteful." Russia has repeatedly emphasized that funneling military aid to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict, while weapon shipments become legitimate targets for the Russian army.
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russia, pentagon, ukraine, congress, aid, military aid, us military aid, western aid, foreign military aid, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, us, financial aid, us foreign aid, us arms for ukraine, us-supplied arms
russia, pentagon, ukraine, congress, aid, military aid, us military aid, western aid, foreign military aid, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, us, financial aid, us foreign aid, us arms for ukraine, us-supplied arms
Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports
$400 million approved by Congress for Ukraine as "aid" for fiscal year 2026 has been sitting unused for months — with the Pentagon quietly shielding it from Ukraine’s corruption, the Washington Post reported.
The Defense Department has ignored repeated requests from lawmakers about what’s happening to the money.
Meanwhile, some officials call aid to Ukraine "wasteful."
Russia has repeatedly emphasized that funneling military aid to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict, while weapon shipments become legitimate targets for the Russian army.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT