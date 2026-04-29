https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/pentagon-keeps-400-million-away-from-ukraine--reports-1124059150.html

Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports

Pentagon Keeps $400 Million Away From Ukraine — Reports

Sputnik International

$400 million approved by Congress for Ukraine as "aid" for fiscal year 2026 has been sitting unused for months — with the Pentagon quietly shielding it from Ukraine’s corruption, the Washington Post reported.

2026-04-29T05:04+0000

2026-04-29T05:04+0000

2026-04-29T05:04+0000

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The Defense Department has ignored repeated requests from lawmakers about what’s happening to the money. Meanwhile, some officials call aid to Ukraine "wasteful." Russia has repeatedly emphasized that funneling military aid to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict, while weapon shipments become legitimate targets for the Russian army.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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