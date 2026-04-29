https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/russian-forces-liberate-novodmitrovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124059774.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novodmitrovka in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Novodmitrovka in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-04-29T09:55+0000

2026-04-29T09:55+0000

2026-04-29T09:55+0000

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"As a result of decisive actions, Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost over 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 170 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian forces also destroyed six unmanned Ukrainian boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-forces-liberate-ilyichovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-taratutino-in-sumy-region-1124047965.html

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