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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/russian-forces-liberate-novodmitrovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124059774.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novodmitrovka in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Novodmitrovka in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-04-29T09:55+0000
2026-04-29T09:55+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions, Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost over 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 170 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian forces also destroyed six unmanned Ukrainian boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-forces-liberate-ilyichovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-taratutino-in-sumy-region-1124047965.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Novodmitrovka in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

09:55 GMT 29.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of decisive actions, Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 295 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, a US-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a warehouse of materiel," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 170 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian forces also destroyed six unmanned Ukrainian boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region
27 April, 11:23 GMT
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