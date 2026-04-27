https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-forces-liberate-ilyichovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-taratutino-in-sumy-region-1124047965.html

Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region

Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-04-27T11:23+0000

2026-04-27T11:23+0000

2026-04-27T11:23+0000

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"Units of Battlegroup Zapad decisively liberated the village of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops took control of the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 280 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.This is in addition to over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 270 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces attacked Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html

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