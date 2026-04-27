https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-forces-liberate-ilyichovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-taratutino-in-sumy-region-1124047965.html
Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-04-27T11:23+0000
2026-04-27T11:23+0000
2026-04-27T11:23+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Zapad decisively liberated the village of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops took control of the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 280 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.This is in addition to over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 270 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces attacked Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad decisively liberated the village of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops took control of the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 280 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 280 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 21 vehicles, two artillery pieces and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 165 Ukrainian soldiers
eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 270 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces attacked Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.