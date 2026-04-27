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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russian-forces-liberate-ilyichovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-taratutino-in-sumy-region-1124047965.html
Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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2026-04-27T11:23+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Zapad decisively liberated the village of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops took control of the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 280 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.This is in addition to over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 270 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces attacked Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Ilyichovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Taratutino in Sumy Region

11:23 GMT 27.04.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad decisively liberated the village of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops took control of the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 280 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 280 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 21 vehicles, two artillery pieces and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 270 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces attacked Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
A Russian serviceman from the Yug (South) battlegroup. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov
21 April, 06:48 GMT
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