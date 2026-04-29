International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/senate-blocks-bid-to-limit-trumps-power-to-invade-cuba-1124058671.html
Senate Blocks Bid to Limit Trump’s Power to Invade Cuba
Senate Blocks Bid to Limit Trump’s Power to Invade Cuba
Sputnik International
The US Senate has rejected a measure that sought to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to launch military action against Cuba without congressional... 29.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-29T04:55+0000
2026-04-29T04:55+0000
americas
us
donald trump
cuba
us senate
war
war of aggression
blockade
naval blockade
energy blockade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_0:3:2812:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_d059713ae4630a3b3211e883c2f468fd.jpg
The resolution, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, also challenged the current illegal US energy blockade on the island, arguing it could constitute “hostilities” under the War Powers Act, US media reported. Republicans blocked the effort, claiming that the US is not engaged in active hostilities with Cuba and that the measure was unnecessary. Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Cuba after his aggression against Iran is over, saying, “Cuba’s next.”Power outages caused by the US blockade of Cuba have already left over 96,000 people waiting for surgery, while around 16,000 patients needing radiotherapy, and nearly 3,000 dependent on dialysis have been affected by disruptions in medical services due to the blockade, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel earlier said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/there-was-no-threat-to-the-united-states--ex-cia-officer-on-iran-war-1124052282.html
americas
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_348:0:2463:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_8ca952cef241280e0e3aedb83eeb2c21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, cuba, us senate, war, war of aggression, blockade, naval blockade, energy blockade, republicans, us hegemony, oil, oil exports, power outages
us, donald trump, cuba, us senate, war, war of aggression, blockade, naval blockade, energy blockade, republicans, us hegemony, oil, oil exports, power outages

Senate Blocks Bid to Limit Trump’s Power to Invade Cuba

04:55 GMT 29.04.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
The US Senate has rejected a measure that sought to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to launch military action against Cuba without congressional approval.
The resolution, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, also challenged the current illegal US energy blockade on the island, arguing it could constitute “hostilities” under the War Powers Act, US media reported.
Republicans blocked the effort, claiming that the US is not engaged in active hostilities with Cuba and that the measure was unnecessary.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Cuba after his aggression against Iran is over, saying, “Cuba’s next.”
Power outages caused by the US blockade of Cuba have already left over 96,000 people waiting for surgery, while around 16,000 patients needing radiotherapy, and nearly 3,000 dependent on dialysis have been affected by disruptions in medical services due to the blockade, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel earlier said.
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
'There Was No Threat to the United States' — Ex-CIA Officer on Iran War
Yesterday, 05:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала