https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/senate-blocks-bid-to-limit-trumps-power-to-invade-cuba-1124058671.html
Senate Blocks Bid to Limit Trump’s Power to Invade Cuba
Senate Blocks Bid to Limit Trump’s Power to Invade Cuba
Sputnik International
The US Senate has rejected a measure that sought to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to launch military action against Cuba without congressional... 29.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-29T04:55+0000
2026-04-29T04:55+0000
2026-04-29T04:55+0000
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The resolution, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, also challenged the current illegal US energy blockade on the island, arguing it could constitute “hostilities” under the War Powers Act, US media reported. Republicans blocked the effort, claiming that the US is not engaged in active hostilities with Cuba and that the measure was unnecessary. Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Cuba after his aggression against Iran is over, saying, “Cuba’s next.”Power outages caused by the US blockade of Cuba have already left over 96,000 people waiting for surgery, while around 16,000 patients needing radiotherapy, and nearly 3,000 dependent on dialysis have been affected by disruptions in medical services due to the blockade, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel earlier said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/there-was-no-threat-to-the-united-states--ex-cia-officer-on-iran-war-1124052282.html
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us, donald trump, cuba, us senate, war, war of aggression, blockade, naval blockade, energy blockade, republicans, us hegemony, oil, oil exports, power outages
Senate Blocks Bid to Limit Trump’s Power to Invade Cuba
The US Senate has rejected a measure that sought to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to launch military action against Cuba without congressional approval.
The resolution, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, also challenged the current illegal US energy blockade on the island, arguing it could constitute “hostilities” under the War Powers Act, US media reported.
Republicans blocked the effort, claiming that the US is not engaged in active hostilities with Cuba and that the measure was unnecessary.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Cuba after his aggression against Iran is over, saying, “Cuba’s next.”
Power outages caused by the US blockade of Cuba have already left over 96,000 people waiting for surgery, while around 16,000 patients needing radiotherapy, and nearly 3,000 dependent on dialysis have been affected by disruptions in medical services due to the blockade, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel earlier said.