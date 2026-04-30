https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/china-transcends-critical-mineral-mining-to-control-high-tech-markets-supply-chains-1124068685.html
China Transcends Critical Mineral Mining to Control High-Tech Markets & Supply Chains
China Transcends Critical Mineral Mining to Control High-Tech Markets & Supply Chains
Sputnik International
Beijing's control over the global supply chain of key rare earths “gives it an ‘assassin’s mace’ in geoeconomics,” Mohammed Saqib, secretary general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, tells Sputnik.
2026-04-30T18:47+0000
2026-04-30T18:47+0000
2026-04-30T18:50+0000
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“This vertical integration from mine to finished magnet or battery means China’s rivals become strategically vulnerable to supply disruptions, export controls, or price volatility — while China’s own industries get guaranteed priority access,” says the pundit.China controls nearly 90% of global processing capacity — even ore mined in the US or Australia often gets shipped to China for final refining, he notes.This creates strategic dependency across EVs, defense systems, and advanced manufacturing.The US is still playing catch-up, “dependent on China for over half of its strategic mineral needs,” Saqib bluntly states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/china-will-take-measures-to-protect-companies-amid-us-export-control-measures---ministry-1124039776.html
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China Transcends Critical Mineral Mining to Control High-Tech Markets & Supply Chains
18:47 GMT 30.04.2026 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 30.04.2026)
Beijing's control over the global supply chain of key rare earths “gives it an ‘assassin’s mace’ in geoeconomics,” Mohammed Saqib, secretary general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, tells Sputnik.
“This vertical integration from mine to finished magnet or battery means China’s rivals become strategically vulnerable to supply disruptions, export controls, or price volatility — while China’s own industries get guaranteed priority access,” says the pundit.
China controls nearly 90% of global processing capacity — even ore mined in the US or Australia often gets shipped to China for final refining, he notes.
This creates strategic dependency across EVs, defense systems, and advanced manufacturing.
The US is still playing catch-up, “dependent on China for over half of its strategic mineral needs,” Saqib bluntly states.