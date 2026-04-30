https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/erdogan-russian-ambassador-discuss-ankara-moscow-cooperation-russian-embassy-1124068487.html

Erdogan, Russian Ambassador Discuss Ankara-Moscow Cooperation - Russian Embassy

Erdogan, Russian Ambassador Discuss Ankara-Moscow Cooperation - Russian Embassy

Sputnik International

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Vershinin on Thursday to discuss current issues of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, the Russian Embassy in Turkiye said on Thursday.

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"Erdogan congratulated Vershinin on his appointment [as Russian Ambassador to Turkiye] and wished him success in his work," the embassy said on Telegram."During the conversation, current issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation were discussed, and Moscow and Ankara's mutual commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial relations for the prosperity and well-being of the peoples of Russia and Turkiye was confirmed."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/turkiye-to-continue-mediation-on-ukraine-supports-us-initiatives--foreign-minister-1124062139.html

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