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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/erdogan-russian-ambassador-discuss-ankara-moscow-cooperation-russian-embassy-1124068487.html
Erdogan, Russian Ambassador Discuss Ankara-Moscow Cooperation - Russian Embassy
Erdogan, Russian Ambassador Discuss Ankara-Moscow Cooperation - Russian Embassy
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Vershinin on Thursday to discuss current issues of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, the Russian Embassy in Turkiye said on Thursday.
2026-04-30T17:41+0000
2026-04-30T17:47+0000
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"Erdogan congratulated Vershinin on his appointment [as Russian Ambassador to Turkiye] and wished him success in his work," the embassy said on Telegram."During the conversation, current issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation were discussed, and Moscow and Ankara's mutual commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial relations for the prosperity and well-being of the peoples of Russia and Turkiye was confirmed."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/turkiye-to-continue-mediation-on-ukraine-supports-us-initiatives--foreign-minister-1124062139.html
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Erdogan, Russian Ambassador Discuss Ankara-Moscow Cooperation - Russian Embassy

17:41 GMT 30.04.2026 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 30.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
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ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Vershinin on Thursday to discuss current issues of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, the Russian Embassy in Turkiye said on Thursday.
"Erdogan congratulated Vershinin on his appointment [as Russian Ambassador to Turkiye] and wished him success in his work," the embassy said on Telegram.
"During the conversation, current issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation were discussed, and Moscow and Ankara's mutual commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial relations for the prosperity and well-being of the peoples of Russia and Turkiye was confirmed."
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan answers questions from reporters during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkiye, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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